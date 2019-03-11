Gen Z & Millennials, 37% of 2020 Voters, Are OK with Socialism

According to a new poll, half of young Americans wouldn’t mind living under socialism [and then they could get everything free and live in their parents’ basement]. Gen Z [born in the mid-1990s to mid-2000s] are really clueless. Millennials are too. They are fresh off their government school brainwashing.

They could literally ruin the country and not realize they are doing it.

According to Axios, “Gen Z and millennials are projected to make up 37% of the electorate in 2020, and what they’re looking for in a presidential candidate is shifting.” Gen Z will make up 10 percent, according to Axios, and there are more of them than the baby boomer generation.

In a Harris Poll given to news outlet Axios exclusively, Generation Z is not repelled by socialism. High profile Democrats like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders openly call themselves “socialist” and the poll suggests their popularity reflects the term’s growing appeal among youth.

They love the idea of free healthcare and free college and think there is plenty of money to pay for it. A high number, 43 percent, want to abolish ICE as we are being overrun by criminal transnational gangs.

So, why is this? It’s not hard to guess. First of all, they’re young and inexperienced. Then there is the fact that they have had a lot handed to them. Too many parents have abandoned the teaching of self-reliance.

BIG GOVERNMENT CAN SUPPORT THEM ALL

Socialism is no longer the dirty word it was because the youth have been misinformed. Socialism has brought only misery and death.

The youth have been told we will be like Denmark when the smallest amount of education will show them the left’s policies are those of the Democratic Socialist in Venezuela. There are flights to Caracas every day. They should feel free to take a one-way trip.

But, these ill-informed people have no desire to leave. They like all the benefits, but they want more. They want the BIG government [taxpayers fund that monstrosity] to give them our stuff.

THE POLL

More than half of Generation Z want to live in a socialist country- the fruit of the left’s long march through America’s education system. #Rot https://t.co/LlJRPfDgS5 — Ed Folsom (@EdFolsomlaw) March 10, 2019

This is why AOC is one of their heroes

The DNC chair and others have called Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez the “future of the Democratic Party.” AOC thinks capitalism is an ideology of capital. It’s actually a free market that gives us freedom by providing us with our own resources. Karl Marx came up with the word ‘capitalism’. The correct term is free market — the opposite of what AOC and her youthful admirers want.

She says capitalism is irredeemable and that’s the future of the Dem Party apparently:

She says people are left to die.

“We should not be haunted by the specter of being automated out of work,” Ocasio-Cortez replied to a question about automated workers. “We should be excited by that. But the reason we’re not excited by it is because we live in a society where if you don’t have a job, you are left to die. And that is, at its core, our problem.”

She also said that America as it stands is garbage.