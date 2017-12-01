General Michael Flynn Has Been Charged with Lying to the FBI

General Flynn has reached a plea deal to settle his matter and that of his son, with whom he is most concerned. Friday morning, the retired general will be charged with one count of making a false statement to the FBI and he will plead guilty.

Special counsel Robert Mueller has charged former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn with “willfully and knowingly” making “false, fictitious and fraudulent statements” to the FBI regarding conversations with Russia’s ambassador.

He is due to appear in court later Friday morning, a court spokesperson said. The White House declined to immediately comment.

Two weeks ago his attorneys broke off communications with the Trump administration.

So far, no one has been charged with campaign violations. Paul Manafort and his business partner Rick Gates were recently charged. It appears Manafort had been laundering money that did not concern the campaign. Also arrested was a low-level aide who worked on a team for one meeting only.

General Flynn worked on the Trump campaign and served as his national security adviser for less than a month. He was fired after he lied to Vice President Mike Pence and then-chief of staff Reince Priebus about his conversations with then-Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak in which they discussed U.S. sanctions against Russia.

Fox correspondent Catherine Herridge pointed out on America’s Newsroom Friday the most significant issues in the document. The key section of the document talks about 18USC, the Martha Stewart statute of lying to investigators. This is the focus of the plea agreement. Flynn had two three interviews, one was on December 29th. The important thing to note from reading the documents is that Flynn was on vacation and had a conversation with a Russian official that was picked up by intelligence.

The conversation must have been picked up.

Flynn told investigators at the time that he did not ask the Russian ambassador to de-escalate the situation over sanctions. He also said the ambassador did not share the results of his request with him when he met overseas. That could be the substance of the lies.

Mueller’s witch hunt led by Democrat investigators will continue.

The FBI can always get someone for lying. People are afraid when they give testimony. We will have to wait and see what lies he told. The FBI imprisoned Martha Stewart and her stockbroker for lying to the Feds and spent over a million dollars to put them in jail. That was Jim Comey as the U.S. attorney at the time.

Sentinel does believe all of this is meant to destroy Trump and his supporters’ faith in him. We want to know when Mueller will get to Hillary’s Russia collusion and his own? How about going after Barack Obama for lying to Americans — If you like your healthcare, you can keep your healthcare.