George Bush Speech That Should Have Been Given Four Years Ago

In remarks at a forum in New York held by the organization that runs his presidential library, Bush said the Russian cyberattacks amounted to a “sustained attempt by a hostile power to feed and exploit our country’s divisions.”

He is correct but he also offered up some controversial innuendos. Taken on its face, his comments are true and even righteous, but delving into their meaning, they are offensive.

Russia is likely our most dangerous geopolitical opponent. They are allied with terrorist nations and have infiltrated the U.S. government and culture and fund leftist groups, but that isn’t what George Bush addressed. He didn’t mention the Uranium deal or other giveaways by the Obama administration during the ‘reset’.

In fact, George Bush didn’t say a word for eight years as Barack Obama violated our Constitution and belittled his opponents. When he was personally attacked, he said nothing, letting all his supporters down as he went down. But now he speaks. Why now?

In a country where 1 in 5 are foreign born, primarily from statist nations, he said: “We’ve seen nationalism distorted into nativism, [forgetting] the dynamism that immigration has always brought to America,” he said. “We see a fading confidence in the value of free markets and international trade, forgetting that conflict, instability, and poverty follow in the wake of protectionism.”

Then he got preachy:”Our identity as a nation, unlike other nations, is not determined by geography or ethnicity, by soil or blood. … This means that people from every race, religion, ethnicity can be full and equally American,” he said during remarks at the George W. Bush Institute in New York City. “It means that bigotry and white supremacy, in any form, is blasphemy against the American creed.”

We know that!

He is slamming Trump and Trump supporters. The truth is that 1 in 5 foreign born amounts to an invasion. Immigration without assimilation is an invasion. Immigration without assimilation is colonization. Multiculturalism and globalism, the Neo-Communism have become the buzzwords making near-open borders a requirement. We can no longer have borders and sovereignty according to globalists because that doesn’t fit the mandate of multiculturalism.

Most Americans don’t want open borders and globalism George.

Immigrants who came to America during the Industrial Age came when the nation was flourishing as was creativity and the ability to be creative without overbearing government regulations. There was no welfare state. They came for the American Dream. Today, the American Dream is the welfare state. In the past, immigrants had to assimilate. Today, people from Third World nations are told we must adapt to them, regardless of their ideology.

There is a reason America shut its doors to immigration for decades.

George W. sees the desire to maintain sovereignty as bigotry and while we do think there are bigots and protectionists, that isn’t what this new nationalism is about. He continued:

“…bigotry seems emboldened,” though he didn’t explain why.

“We’ve seen our discourse degraded by casual cruelty,” Bush said, adding, “Too often, we judge other groups by their worst examples while judging ourselves by our best intentions, forgetting the image of God we should see in each other.”

Is it okay for all Whites to be called racists and ‘privileged’ because of the color of our skin George?

While we can agree with his comments that follow, we cannot agree with his hidden intent. Where was he, where has he been when the IRS was targeting conservatives, when Obama lashed out at the GOP, mocking them day in and day out? The former president said:

“People of every race, religion, ethnicity,” he said, are “equally American. Bigotry or white supremacy in any form is blasphemy against the American creed.”

“We’ve seen our discourse degraded by casual cruelty,” added Bush. “At times, it can seem like the forces pulling us apart are stronger than the forces binding us together.”

“Bullying and prejudice in our public life sets a national tone, provides permission for cruelty and bigotry, and compromises the moral education of children, the only way to pass along civic values is to first live up to them,” he said.

In the new age of cyberthreats and social media, we must not turn against one another as he said, but, at the same time, grammatically-incorrect ads with spellos from some troll farm in Monrovia isn’t our problem. The leftists within are our problem.

Bush’s spokesman told NBC news that he was not criticizing Trump, however there is no doubt the timing and the context is obviously meant to slam the President. White supremacy is not the danger, communism is, communism within our own nation.

He is worried about social media platforms, and rightfully so, but not the Uranium deal?