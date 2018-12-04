George Conway Doubles Down After Eric Trump Blasts Him

Eric Trump, the placid son of President Trump and Vice President of the Trump Organization, usually stays away from political fights. In an unusual move for him, he came out against Kellyanne Conway’s husband George in a tweet.

The disrespectful George Conway continually bashes the President on Twitter and his latest was to suggest in a tweet that the President was witness tampering and obstructing justice.

Eric Trump said of the tweets: “Of all the ugliness in politics, the utter disrespect George Conway shows toward his wife, her career, place of work, and everything she has fought SO hard to achieve, might top them all.”

They certainly do that.

Eric continued: “@KellyannePolls is great person and frankly his actions are horrible.”

Of all the ugliness in politics, the utter disrespect George Conway shows toward his wife, her career, place of work, and everything she has fought SO hard to achieve, might top them all. @KellyannePolls is great person and frankly his actions are horrible. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) December 4, 2018

He tagged Mrs. Conway in the tweet but not her husband. According to The Washington Times, the Conways have had different ideological opinions for their entire married life.

GEORGE DOUBLES DOWN

George obviously thinks it’s not disrespectful and hates the President enough to continue.

Conway, a never Trump hater, doubled down, not with his own tweet, but by retweeting these from two far-left operatives and a CNN analyst: