George Soros Is Funding Anti-Capitalist Terrorism in Hamburg

The anti-Capitalist George Soros is behind the violent G-20 protests. Soros is a subversive undermining the U.S. government and Capitalism.

According to the Daily Caller, the American Antifa, funded by George Soros, said they have a “German contingent” at the protests in Hamburg.

They’re burning the place down and at least 196 police officers have been hurt.

It’s not a surprise and it’s not just a German contingent. Some were shipped over to Hamburg. The reporters have been interviewing American Antifas for a couple days. Soros’s groups had them transported to Hamburg.

These people are communists and some are U.S. communists. Where is the outrage?

The Soros-funded Alliance for Global Justice is a fiscal sponsor of the G-20 riots. Included in the group in Hamburg are U.S. communists Cornel West and domestic terrorist Bill Ayers.

Antifa are marching around with their Bill Ayers sponsored “No” signs. That’s how you can spot the Americans or American-sponsored Antifa.

The NYC Mayor, communist Bill de Blasio, rushed to Hamburg to join the violent anti-capitalist protests. This is a man whose city has prospered on Capitalism. His funding came from leftist groups and the NYC taxpayer. He gave a keynote to his anti-capitalism buddies and said, “This is what democracy looks like.”

At least 45 rioters have been arrested, but if 196 police have been hurt, why are only 45 rioters arrested? You know there are more who should be in jail. Something is wrong here.

The violent groups are also planning a violent National Day of Protests on July 15th. The anti-Capitalists want to oppose “the tremendous threat to humanity posed by the Trump/Pence regime.”