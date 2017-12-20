George Soros Is Trying to Ruin Ireland Now

Will no one arrest subversive leftist George Soros? Russia wants him.

He refers to himself as a “kind of god” but Satan might be a better descriptor. Red Soros is bankrolling a campaign to repeal the 8th Amendment of Ireland’s Constitution which protects the rights of the unborn.

Regardless of one’s views about abortion, who is this devil to transform Ireland? He’s after more than abortion, he’s after their soul.

The Irish government has ordered leftist Amnesty International to return a donation of $162,000 from Soros’ Open Society Foundations. Their law prohibits foreign organizations from donating more than $100 to influence politics in Ireland.

Amnesty has refused, claiming the law is unfair.

This has been going on for a long time, and became more pronounced in August.

Pro-lifers are astounded by the arrogance. They said the abortion activists are reliant on foreign funding.

Niamh Ui Bhriain, a spokesperson for the Irish-based Life Institute, told CNA that “It’s made for a very un-level playing field in the abortion debate in Ireland,” she said.

Soros has been busy in many other countries besides Ireland and the United States. Hungary’s government is investigating him.