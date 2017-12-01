George Soros’s Latest In His Plan to Rule the United States

Hardcore leftist George Soros couldn’t seize control of the United States government as he planned with the election of Hillary Clinton so he’s attempting to do it in other political races. He has targeted 20 congressional Republican seats for character assassinations and other attacks.

The Washington Free Beacon obtained the list from this fall’s secret meeting of covert operatives in the hard-left movement to establish a permanent Democrat [Socialist aka Progressive] voting majority in the country.

The socialist has 20 congressional seats in mind as well as many state houses.

The Republicans identified by the group as “Tier 1” targets include: Reps. Jeff Denham (R., Calif.), Steve Knight (R., Calif.), Darrell Issa (R., Calif.), Mike Coffman (R., Colo.), Ileana Ros-Lehtinen’s (R., Fla.) open seat, Erik Paulsen (R., Minn.), Rodney Frelinghuysen (R., N.J.), Ryan Costello (R., Pa.), Pat Meehan (Pa.), and Charlie Dent’s (R., Pa.) open seat.

Republicans on their “Tier 2” target list include Reps. David Valadao (Calif.), Ed Royce (Calif.), Mimi Walters (Calif.), Dana Rohrabacher (Calif.), Carlos Curbelo (Fla.), Jason Lewis (Minn.), Steve Pearce’s (N.M) open seat, Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.), and Pete Sessions (Texas).

PICO Action Fund 2018 Civic Engagement Plan — Congressional Targets by Joe Schoffstall on Scribd