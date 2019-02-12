George Washington Speaks from the Grave of God & Constitution

A letter on God and the Constitution written by George Washington is up for sale. It has been in a private collection for decades, Fox News reports. It’s timely. It is as if he is speaking to us from the grave about God and the Constitution.
The letter to Richard Peters, speaker of the Pennsylvania Constitution, is signed Sept. 7, 1788, and praises God for the ratification of the U.S. Constitution.
Written a week after Washington told Alexander Hamilton that he would likely accept calls to assume the presidency, the letter came at a time when the Constitution was under attack. Some states wanted to hold a second Convention that may have undermined the Constitution.
George Washington wrote: It was the Divine Providence of God that guided the Americans through the Revolution, victory, and the adoption of the newly adopted Constitution and he prays that the same providence will continue to sustain them now that the Constitution is under attack.
“That Providence which has hitherto smiled on the honest endeavors of the well meaning part of the People of this Country will not, I trust, withdraw its support from them at this crisis.”
What would he say now about the attack on our rule of law by Democrats? Fight for it!
Amen! God knows we need his grace, we should be reading material that upholds freedom, constitutional law and spiritual material that focuses on virtue, morality, And the power of God.
Amen to that! With so many atheists in government today, is the reason we’ve lost our way. Bring back prayer in school, follow the Ten Commandments, and God will lead the way.
This country has lost it’s way. We, like Israel did in Old Testament times, have turned our backs on God by Congressional decree. We’ve separated God and government (Church and State) to the benefit of Government instead of the other way around! God takes notice and will bring troubles upon us, or destruction to us if we, as a country, and as individuals do not repent. See Isaiah 1:2-9 for one example. Also to quote from an lesson by Jay Mack, ” There are standards of spiritual behavior that are just as concrete as those in the physical world. They are created by God and never vary. If we live in harmony with His laws of spiritual behavior, our lives go better; however, we live in a society that rebels against the LORD seemingly at every turn. If we are not careful, we can find ourselves flirting with sin before we know it. Pleasing oneself has become the norm. Each of us has a choice. What is yours?”