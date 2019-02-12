George Washington Speaks from the Grave of God & Constitution

A letter on God and the Constitution written by George Washington is up for sale. It has been in a private collection for decades, Fox News reports. It’s timely. It is as if he is speaking to us from the grave about God and the Constitution.

The letter to Richard Peters, speaker of the Pennsylvania Constitution, is signed Sept. 7, 1788, and praises God for the ratification of the U.S. Constitution.

Written a week after Washington told Alexander Hamilton that he would likely accept calls to assume the presidency, the letter came at a time when the Constitution was under attack. Some states wanted to hold a second Convention that may have undermined the Constitution.

George Washington wrote: It was the Divine Providence of God that guided the Americans through the Revolution, victory, and the adoption of the newly adopted Constitution and he prays that the same providence will continue to sustain them now that the Constitution is under attack.

“That Providence which has hitherto smiled on the honest endeavors of the well meaning part of the People of this Country will not, I trust, withdraw its support from them at this crisis.”

What would he say now about the attack on our rule of law by Democrats? Fight for it!