Georgia Man? Hasher Jallal Taheb Plotted to Hit WH with Anti-Tank Rocket

A man from Georgia has been arrested in a terror plot that allegedly targeted federal buildings–including The White House, according to WALB News.

He was hoping to use an anti-tank rocket to take out attacks targets like the White House and the Statue of Liberty, but it seems he never obtained the weapon.

The suspect is Hasher Jallal Taheb, of Cumming, Georgia. Taheb appeared in a federal court in Atlanta Wednesday.

According to U.S. Attorney BJay Pak, Taheb is charged with “intent to destroy by fire or explosive a building owned, possessed or leased by the United States,” among other charges.

In March 2018, a member of the community had reported to local law enforcement that he had “become radicalized, changed his name and made plans to travel abroad,” the complaint states.

In December, Taheb allegedly showed an undercover operative a hand-drawn diagram of the White House and asked for help with obtaining weapons and explosives for the attack, the complaint states. The FBI traded Taheb weapons and explosives in exchange for his car, and he was arrested after the exchange.

“He said the group would fight to the end and make it a big bang,” according to the document.

On Dec. 14, Taheb allegedly “broadened his prospective targets,” indicating that he wished to attack the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial and a “specific synagogue” in the Washington, D.C. area, which was not named, according to the complaint. He also discussed the need for a “base” where they could regroup and “give a speech to motivate people” and show clips of “oppressed Muslims,” the document states.

The next day, he allegedly uploaded a 40-page manifesto he authored to Google Docs, which stated the importance of “defensive jihad” and included justifications for “creating and leading his group to conduct violent attacks,” according to the complaint. He also created a group chat with the informant and undercover agent, where he would allegedly discuss his plans to attack in the following weeks.

Taheb allegedly met with the undercover agent on Jan. 9 and provided him with two backpacks, stating that he wanted to obtain the weapons within the next week and travel to Washington, D.C., the complaint states. Taheb allegedly told the undercover agent that the explosives would be inside the backpacks and would be detonated with cell phones.

