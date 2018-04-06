Geraldo Rivera Lies on Air About Voter Commission

Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera was on Fox & Friends this morning spreading the usual left-wing talking points with his own uniquely oily style. He also blatantly lied and said the President’s electoral commission found no “meaningful” evidence of voter fraud. Geraldo has to know the commission was never allowed to operate.

“They didn’t find any meaningful voter fraud, certainly not on any kind of scale, so that was a manufactured crisis,” Geraldo said.

Lawsuits and Lack of Cooperation Destroyed the Commission, Geraldo Lied

President Donald Trump’s voter fraud commission of seven Republicans and four Democrats was disbanded by the President in January. It was led by Kansas secretary of state Kris Kobach and Vice President Mike Pence.

Kris Kobach said at the end of December they were unable to meet for months because they were bogged down in lawsuits.

“Much of the past few months has been spent by commission staff answering discovery requests for information and drafting affidavits and things that like — going through the legwork of litigation, and that takes time,” Kobach said, according to The Topeka Capital-Journal. “We have a very small staff in Washington, D.C., and that staff has been bogged down in litigation,” the Hill reported.

“I’m not aware of any presidential commission that has encountered so much litigation from special interest groups,” he added.

In November, the commission was even sued by one of its own members — Maine Democrat Secretary of State Matt Dunlap who said he wasn’t involved enough in the planning.

The states most likely to experience voter fraud like New York, California and others said they would not send any voter information. The media chimed in with the states condemning the commission.

Democrats on the Commission were there only to provide the media with anti-commission talking points, accusing the administration of trying to suppress minority votes.

That Was the End of That

Besieged by lawsuits and resistance from elections officials across the country, the White House announced in January that it was disbanding the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

“Despite substantial evidence of voter fraud, many states have refused to provide the [commission] with basic information relevant to its inquiry,” said a statement issued by the press secretary on behalf of Trump.

“Rather than engage in endless legal battles at taxpayer expense, today I signed an executive order to dissolve the Commission, and have asked the Department of Homeland Security to review these issues and determine next courses of action,” the statement added.

The commission was never allowed to even meet thanks to the unAmerican ACLU and others.

