German Glamor Model Becomes a Black Woman

A German white woman has decided to become black. Once a flight attendant and glamor model with a goal to look like Pamela Anderson or Katie Price, Martina Big decided to be Barbie instead. But she later decided to be black.

“I wanted to look like a Barbie with long blonde hair and long legs but much bigger breasts,” she explains.

“I look at Pamela Anderson and I want to look like her. I like her curves. I am making myself a real life Barbie.”

She boosted her breasts to a size 32S and claims they are “Europe’s biggest”. It was after that when she decided to become black. She has been receiving injections of melatonin. She claims it has taken just three tanning injections and her own powerful 50-tube sunbed has achieved her “dark, crispy brown” complexion.

Two iTV hosts on This Morning, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby told her she is offending ethnic minorities but her answer was, “I don’t want to fight the black people I do it for myself. I am really proud that this medicine works well. I can feel in myself that I am changing to a black woman. Now I am a black woman I have to learn…That is the reason why In January I want to go to Africa to learn about the culture and so there is no more misunderstanding.”

She has changed her hair as well and plans to get implants in her butt. She likes the curves of a black woman. Do you know any black women who look like this? I don’t.

This is her before.

This is her mid-transformation with her boyfriend.

Martina Big was born white but now says that she is black. Is race something that people can decide to change? pic.twitter.com/5AZk52E5ZU — This Morning (@thismorning) October 4, 2017