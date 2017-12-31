German Jews Can Only Live as Jews “in Public with Police Protection”

Germany will establish safe zones for women where they won’t be raped on New Year’s Eve and police have to protect Jews at all public events. Maybe they should stop lecturing the U.S. and mind their own backyard.

A Jewish leader in Germany says anti-Semitism is so rampant that police are needed to protect participants in public religious events, NY Post reported.

Charlotte Knobloch, the former president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, says they can only live as a Jew “in public with police protection and under the most serious security precautions,” according to media reports.

“Anti-Semitism [is] in the heart of German society’’ and Anti-Semitism is “the order of the day.”

She referred to several incidents, including the cancellation of a Menorah lighting in Mülheim because of security issues.

She mentioned the video showing a German man berating a Jewish restaurant owner in Berlin has circulated online. The owner discusses the abuse he takes in this video.

Knobloch said: “The hostility and threats that can be seen in the video are disgusting but not unusual.”

“Aggressive anti-Semitism, from verbal hostility on the Internet and in the analogue world to desecration and destruction to physical attacks are commonplace in Germany,” she said.

She added, “ ‘Jew’ has once again become an insult in German schoolyards.”

Germany’s interior minister Thomas de Maiziere said the government needed to appoint an anti-Semitism commissioner to counter growing hate speech against Jews and Israel from both its home-grown far right and the immigrant community.

We are hearing it is the same in Paris.