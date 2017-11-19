German Police Are Afraid of Their Own Muslim Police Recruits

There are no-go zones in Europe and Muslims coming into the EU are barely screened, leaving an opening for radicals to exploit which they have done. As a result, along with the effect of the PC culture, German police are afraid of their new Muslim recruits and there are many of them. It’s not only the police, it’s the military.

Senior military intelligence officers in the German army have discovered radical Islamists marching in the ranks of the Bundeswehr who joined up to get detailed knowledge of guns, ammunition and explosives.

A German police recruit instructor said, “I am afraid of my Muslim police recruits and so are my colleagues…Not only are these Muslim recruits rude, ignorant, and inarticulate, they are violent and constantly threatening to beat up the instructors. They will never be our colleagues, they are the enemy.”

Much of the EU has open door immigration during a worldwide jihad.

The no-go zones of immigrants, mostly run by radical Muslim immigrants, are lawless and police don’t go there because of the mass migration according to a new 17-page report.

Gangs of men keep police and non-Muslims out of once-vibrant areas.

In Duisburg, neighbourhoods have been reportedly “divided” by Lebanese gangs who deal drugs, extort businesses and frequently rob.

The problem was outlined in a report prepared for the NRW State Parliament.

In Berlin or in the north of Duisburg, police won’t even stop their cars. A popular shopping area is now too dangerous for police. They’ve lost control.

One TV channel reported: “The descent of the district is nightmarish. Now clans claim the streets for themselves.”

The pockets of lawlessness have deeply upset communities with some witnesses to the violence claiming the problems are being exacerbated by the German government, which has relocated hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers and refugees into these areas, according to Express UK.

Two Lebanese families run Duisburg’s Laar and they can mobilize hundreds within a very short time with a simple phone call.

According to Der Spiegel: “There are districts where immigrant gangs are taking over entire streets for themselves. Native residents and business people are being intimidated and silenced. People taking trams during the evening and nighttime describe their experiences as ‘living nightmares.”

In Duisburg there are currently an estimated 60,000 Turkish Muslim residents, making it one of the most Islamized cities in Germany, as well as thousands of Bulgarians and Romanians .

In the Marxloh district, more than half of the district’s 20,000 inhabitants are migrants coming from 90 different countries.

Osnabrück Police Commissioner Bernhard Witthaut told Der Westen described a number of areas as no-go zones where the power of the state has no meaning. “Crimes result in no charges. They are left to themselves. Only in the worst cases do we in the police learn anything about it. The power of the state is completely out of the picture.”

Journalist Nolan Peterson described the no-go zones in France and was vilified for speaking the truth. The mayor of Paris even threatened to sue Trump for repeating the facts. Fox was also threatened with a lawsuit and ended up apologizing for doing nothing wrong.

As Peterson says towards the end of this video, we didn’t let no-go zones exist in Afghanistan, we shouldn’t allow them in France.

Steve Emerson was also scorned and mocked. He runs IPT [Investigative Project on Terrorism Foundation] one of the few organizations that keeps track of radical Islam.

People condemned Emerson mercilessly and Fox News apologized for putting him on air – they fell for the silencing of the truth. I’ve been to Europe, there are no-go zones and they are allowing sharia law.

Emerson said it’s too late for Europe, partly because Europe won’t even recognize the problem. Even if they did, they have a population of about 9% Muslim in some countries. How would they do anything about their problem?