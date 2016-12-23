German Police Officer Faces Criminal Charges for Calling Merkel “Insane”

A GERMAN police officer is facing criminal proceedings after he allegedly branded Chancellor Angela Merkel “criminal” and “insane”, Express UK reported.

The officer could be fined three months’ wages for slander.

The fact is that Merkel’s policies are insane. She cared more about foreigners than her own peoples’ safety. She did it for vanity and is a typical leftist who cares about the world but not for her own. She’s generous with other peoples’ money and safety.

The officer made the comments at an event held by the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party earlier this month. That is an anti-massive immigration group. The group is strongly opposed to Merkel’s absurd open-door policy.

Many people at the event blamed Merkel after the horrific events in Berlin.

Vice-chair of the group Beatrix von Storch said: “It is not possible to let in so many refugees and as far as we know the terrorist was one of them.

“We have to look after our security and for the needs of our people. We will not be able to help everyone in need by taking them in.”And outspoken party leader Frauke Petry said Mrs Merkel’s liberal refugee policy was “careless”.

I guess “careless” is allowed because she wasn’t arrested.

Von Storch continued, “We cannot go on denying there is a link between Merkel’s migration policy and these attacks.

“The worst case is that we get four more years of Merkel, and that means four more years of doing nothing to fix the problem.”During a press conference on Tuesday, Mrs Merkel said she was “shocked and very saddened” by the events in the German capital.

She told reporters: “Twelve people that were amongst us yesterday, that were looking forward to the Christmas season, are no longer with us.”

And she said it would be “repugnant” if the attacker turned out to be an asylum seeker who Germans had welcomed with open arms.

What’s repugnant is her weakness and stupidity on this issue.

The only person who is guilty is the terrorist and we are sure Merkel feels terrible, but Merkel’s ridiculous policies led him to Berlin.

Furthermore, what kind of Western country arrests and charge an officer criminally for calling someone “insane”? Merkel of course is Hillary Clinton’s favorite world leader! We dodged a bullet when Hillary lost.