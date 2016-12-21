Germany Wanted to Deport Berlin Terrorist But Tunisia Wouldn’t Take Him Back

The Berlin attacker is believed to be Anis Amri, 23, a Tunisian man, who is considered armed and “highly dangerous”. There is an international manhunt underway. He has believed to have driven a lorry over innocent shoppers in a Berlin Christmas market. Twelve are dead and dozens injured, some critically. One eyewitness said she saw a small child under the wheel of the lorry.

German authorities issued a Europe-wide police alert naming 23-year-old Anis Amri as a suspect in the case, describing him as “dangerous and armed.”

According to the suspect’s father and security sources, Tunisia’s Radio Mosaique reported that Anis Amri left Tunisia seven years ago as an illegal immigrant and spent time in prison in Italy.

The radio reported on its website that security sources had named the suspect as Anis Amri from Oueslatia in rural central Tunisia. He served four years in jail in Italy on accusations of burning a school, it said. The father told the radio station that his son left for Germany a year ago. He was, according to reports, given asylum, but Germany did later try to deport him but couldn’t, possibly because of EU rules. Tunisia wouldn’t take him back.

Very troubling for Merkel is that he was previously investigated in a separate terror plot, however was never apprehended.

Germany’s police is offering up to 100,000 euros for any information that would lead to the arrest of Anis Amri, the #BerlinAttack suspect. pic.twitter.com/YW8cDnH2vV — dwnews (@dwnews) December 21, 2016

Obama is still busy on the golf course.