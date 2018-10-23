Germany Will Buy Gas from USA & CEOs Love What’s Going on in the US

S.Noble
In a big win for President Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has agreed to accept U.S. imports of Liquid Natural Gas.

According to the WSJ, it is a long-term commitment. A project for an LNG terminal in Germany has been on the table for years but President Trump has been pushing hard for it. He stressed the need for them to reduce their reliance on Russia.

Germany is reliant on Russia for gas.

Merkel told lawmakers that the decision to co-finance the LNG terminal in Germany was “strategic” and could pay off in the long term

A German government spokesman said the move was made because of Germany’s economic interests, not U.S. pressure.

This deal will infuriate and concern Russia.

The article also reads:

A ceremony took place on a terrace overlooking Berlin’s landmark Brandenburg Gate in the presence of senior politicians and U.S. Ambassador Richard A. Grenell, a confidant of Mr. Trump and the president’s main conduit in his lobbying effort.

“We’re creating jobs and we’re also deepening the trans-Atlantic relationship. The U.S. is totally committed to bringing U.S. LNG to Europe and to Germany,” Mr. Grenell said.

There is little doubt that Ric Grenell had a lot to do with this. He is extremely effective. It was Ambassador Grenell who convinced Germany’s largest bank to not do business with Iran and Merkel didn’t intervene.

CEOS IN GERMANY LOVE WHAT IS GOING ON IN THE USA!

And here is more great news. Germany loves what is going on in the USA and they want to be part of the U.S. economy.

AMBASSADOR GRENELL SAYS TRUMP GETS ALONG FINE WITH MERKEL

