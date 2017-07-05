CNN’s Ratings Are Sinking! Get Your #CNNBlackmail Advertisers Here!

CNN has lost it. They now blackmail private citizens and think reddit users spreading silly jokes is news.
CNN needs to have their press pass taken away or they need to sit outside wherever the press is gathered. They are not journalists, they are blackmailers. They were doing poorly in the ratings – they were sinking – before this latest WWE gif fiasco and we doubt their outlook will improve. As point of interest #CNNBlackmail is trending on social media worldwide.
Below, you will find CNN’s advertisers and at the very end, we have new WWE gif for your viewing enjoyment!
They’ve done this before. It isn’t their first revenge-blackmail stunt.
Donald Trump Jr. has it right. CNN can’t figure out if Donna Brazile gave debate questions out, they don’t notice Podesta’s Russia deals or the Clinton uranium mine scandal, but this reddit satirist is on their radar.
If only @CNN spent as much time tracking down info on IRS targeting, Fast & Furious, Iran deal etc as they did a meme writer! #CNNBlackmail
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 5, 2017
Wikileaks makes some good points also.
CNN extorts amateur satirist who made video tweeted by Trump: if you make fun of us again we will harm you https://t.co/KiKX1Gexyu pic.twitter.com/D3IvHdKUqX
— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) July 5, 2017
THE FAILING CNN
CNN is having a bad stretch and it shows in their ratings. They had to retract a fake Russia story about Trump adviser Anthony Scaramucci or face a $100 million lawsuit. Reporters resigned over it. Then there were those James O’Keefe videos that made them look like reprehensible rating hounds willing to say anything – even “bullish*t” – to keep their numbers “through the roof” as one CNN producer said.
They don’t deal in facts. They recently tracked down a reddit user who tweeted the WWE gif of Trump wrestling CNN to the ground and punching them out. Based on this silly video and their hatred of Trump, this powerful and rich corporation threatened the reddit blogger with exposure unless he promised to stop his “ugly behavior” and show deep remorse.
They appear to have committed crimes in order to do it. The left and right are unhappy about this.
Prior to this WWE-reddit user blackmail, their numbers started sinking.
TV Newser analyzed the numbers for the week of June 26-29 and found that CNN was consistently under one million viewers and more often under 900,000 viewers.
CNN fared better than ONLY its sister network, HLN, whose numbers are abysmal. Fox News and MSNBC crushed CNN with both regularly reaching over two million total viewers each day.
James Barrett at Daily Wire writes, “The comparisons between CNN’s viewership and that of Fox News and MSNBC are truly eye-opening. Fox News tripled CNN’s viewership in nearly all of the primetime slots. Fellow left-wing network MSNBC dominated CNN in all primetime hours as well, doubling its viewership by average for most of the evening.”
“And these numbers are not outliers; CNN has been increasingly coming in last to Fox and MSNBC and often struggles to reach the million-viewer mark during its primetime programming,” Barrett adds.
This should be a lesson to those who want to keep peddling fake news. The President is calling them out for it. He’s not threatening democracy, they are.
We must wonder what their ratings will be after this blackmail/extortion stunt against a private citizen. One reddit user has put in the time and effort to compile the CNN advertisers. Go to it! No matter which side of the fence you are on politically, we can’t have vengeful news organizations going after average citizens who post satire on social media.
A REDDIT USER HAS COMPILED A LIST OF CNN ADVERTISERS
I’ve compiled a list of CNN advertisers and handy links to contact them to let them know we will not be buying their products, or using their services, while they advertise with CNN#CNNBlackmail (self.The_Donald)
by jammich1776
Let’s let CNN’s advertisers know how we feel. I’ve found a list of their advertisers and updated it to include links to contact them. I’ve done my best to find as direct a link as possible to save you from rooting around their site. Some companies are more difficult to contact than others, so you may need to give an extra click or two to get the ball rolling. I’ll be updating this with their twitter profiles in the coming minutes. Heed the call and do your part. Remember to use #CNNBlackmail when contacting them via twitter!
Ace Hardware:
http://www.acehardware.com/helpdesk/
https://twitter.com/AceHardware
Aleve:
https://www.aleve.com/contact-us/
https://twitter.com/Bayer
Alfa Romeo:
https://m.chrysler.com/webselfservice/alfaRomeo/EmailPage.html
https://twitter.com/alfa_romeo
Allegra:
https://www.allegra.com/contact/
https://twitter.com/AllegraOTC
American Petroleum Institute:
http://www.api.org/contact
https://twitter.com/API_News
Audi:
https://www.audiusa.com/help/contact-us
https://twitter.com/Audi
AT&T:
https://www.att.com/contactus/
https://twitter.com/ATT
Bayer:
https://www.bayer.com/en/contact.aspx#toForm
https://twitter.com/Bayer
Behr Paints:
http://www.behr.com/consumer/customer-service/feedback
https://twitter.com/BehrPaint
BMW:
http://www.bmwusa.com/standard/content/contactus/
https://twitter.com/BMW
Cars.com:
https://www.cars.com/contact/
https://twitter.com/carsdotcom
Century Link:
http://www.centurylink.com/help/contact/
https://twitter.com/CenturyLink
Chamonix (tourist destination):
http://www.chamonix.com/contact,101,en.html
https://twitter.com/Chamonix_France
Clear Choice:
https://www.clearchoice.com/contact-us/
https://twitter.com/ClearChoice
Dell:
http://www.dell.com/support/Contents/us/en/04/category/Contact-Information
https://twitter.com/Dell
Expedia:
https://www.expedia.com/service/ Click “Contact Us”
https://twitter.com/Expedia
Exxon Mobil:
http://corporate.exxonmobil.com/en/company/contact-us/email-us
https://twitter.com/exxonmobil
Hewlett-Packard:
https://ssl.www8.hp.com/us/en/contact-hp/connect-with-hp.html
https://twitter.com/HP
Hilton:
https://secure.hilton.com/en/hi/feedback/index.jhtml
https://twitter.com/HiltonHotels
Infiniti:
https://www.infinitiusa.com/iapps/contactus
https://twitter.com/INFINITIUSA
Jos. A Bank:
http://www.josbank.com/contact-us
https://twitter.com/JosABank
Lexus:
http://lexus2.custhelp.com/app/ask
https://twitter.com/Lexus
Marriott:
https://www.marriott.com/marriott/contact.mi
https://twitter.com/Marriott
McDonald’s:
https://www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us/contact-us/general-inquiry-form.html
https://twitter.com/McDonalds
Men’s Wearhouse:
https://www.menswearhouse.com/support
https://twitter.com/menswearhouse
Mini Cooper:
http://www.miniusa.com/content/miniusa/en/footer-navigation/contact.html
https://twitter.com/CooperMiniLtd
Michelob:
https://shop.michelobultra.com/pages/contact-us
https://twitter.com/MichelobULTRA
Microsoft:
https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/contactus/
https://twitter.com/Microsoft
Mercedes-Benz:
https://mercedes-benz.custhelp.com/app/ask/session/
https://twitter.com/MercedesBenz
National Car Rental:
https://nationalcar.custhelp.com/app/home
https://twitter.com/NationalPro
National Education Association:
http://www.nea.org/home/827.htm
https://twitter.com/NEAToday
Optum:
https://www.optum.com/contact/contact-us.html
https://twitter.com/Optum
Panera:
https://panera.custhelp.com/app/ask
https://twitter.com/panerabread
Pom Wonderful:
https://www.pomwonderful.com/contact-us/
https://twitter.com/pomwonderful
Prudential:
http://corporate.prudential.com/view/page/corp/31794
https://twitter.com/Prudential
Stelara:
https://www.stelarainfo.com/contact-us
Sleep Number Beds:
https://www.sleepnumber.com/contact-us
https://twitter.com/sleepnumber
Stella Artois:
http://www.stellaartois.com/en_gb/contact-us.html
https://twitter.com/StellaArtois
TD Ameritrade:
https://www.tdameritrade.com/why-td-ameritrade/contact-us.page
https://twitter.com/TDAmeritrade
Tempurpedic:
https://www.tempurpedic.com/contact-us/
https://twitter.com/TempurPedic
US Postal Service:
https://www.usps.com/help/contact-us.htm
https://twitter.com/USPS
Vistaprint:
http://www.vistaprint.com/customer-care/contact-us.aspx
https://twitter.com/Vistaprint
Vita Coco:
https://www.vitacoco.com/me/contact-us/
https://twitter.com/VitaCoco
Whole Foods:
https://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/customer-service
https://twitter.com/WholeFoods
Per /u/_Constructed_
HERE ARE TIME WARNER’S SPONSORS
Here is a comprehensive list of all Time Warner (CNN’s parent) sponsors or cooperations. Call them, and let them know that we will not be using their products until they abolish their ties to the Cable News Network.
FOR THOSE OF YOU WHO ARE ABOVE PC, HERE’S A NEW GIF!
I remember this match! This one specifically was days after President Trump won the election and #CNN is still pissed 😜 #covfefe #maga pic.twitter.com/7fOa2Ivvhr
— 🎙Wayne Dupree (@WayneDupreeShow) July 5, 2017
Liberals are too dumb to realize that all they use against President Trump is teaching us that we can use the same against them
if the next President is a democrat, all that was done to block and harrass trump will be used against that President
thank you liberals for the tips on how to torment a president! we will torment the next democrat like you did Trump!
thank you dumb liberals!