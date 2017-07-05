CNN’s Ratings Are Sinking! Get Your #CNNBlackmail Advertisers Here!

CNN has lost it. They now blackmail private citizens and think reddit users spreading silly jokes is news.

CNN needs to have their press pass taken away or they need to sit outside wherever the press is gathered. They are not journalists, they are blackmailers. They were doing poorly in the ratings – they were sinking – before this latest WWE gif fiasco and we doubt their outlook will improve. As point of interest #CNNBlackmail is trending on social media worldwide.

Below, you will find CNN’s advertisers and at the very end, we have new WWE gif for your viewing enjoyment!

They’ve done this before. It isn’t their first revenge-blackmail stunt.

Donald Trump Jr. has it right. CNN can’t figure out if Donna Brazile gave debate questions out, they don’t notice Podesta’s Russia deals or the Clinton uranium mine scandal, but this reddit satirist is on their radar.

If only @CNN spent as much time tracking down info on IRS targeting, Fast & Furious, Iran deal etc as they did a meme writer! #CNNBlackmail — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 5, 2017

Wikileaks makes some good points also.

CNN extorts amateur satirist who made video tweeted by Trump: if you make fun of us again we will harm you https://t.co/KiKX1Gexyu pic.twitter.com/D3IvHdKUqX — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) July 5, 2017

THE FAILING CNN

CNN is having a bad stretch and it shows in their ratings. They had to retract a fake Russia story about Trump adviser Anthony Scaramucci or face a $100 million lawsuit. Reporters resigned over it. Then there were those James O’Keefe videos that made them look like reprehensible rating hounds willing to say anything – even “bullish*t” – to keep their numbers “through the roof” as one CNN producer said.

They don’t deal in facts. They recently tracked down a reddit user who tweeted the WWE gif of Trump wrestling CNN to the ground and punching them out. Based on this silly video and their hatred of Trump, this powerful and rich corporation threatened the reddit blogger with exposure unless he promised to stop his “ugly behavior” and show deep remorse.

They appear to have committed crimes in order to do it. The left and right are unhappy about this.

Prior to this WWE-reddit user blackmail, their numbers started sinking.

TV Newser analyzed the numbers for the week of June 26-29 and found that CNN was consistently under one million viewers and more often under 900,000 viewers.

CNN fared better than ONLY its sister network, HLN, whose numbers are abysmal. Fox News and MSNBC crushed CNN with both regularly reaching over two million total viewers each day.

James Barrett at Daily Wire writes, “The comparisons between CNN’s viewership and that of Fox News and MSNBC are truly eye-opening. Fox News tripled CNN’s viewership in nearly all of the primetime slots. Fellow left-wing network MSNBC dominated CNN in all primetime hours as well, doubling its viewership by average for most of the evening.”

“And these numbers are not outliers; CNN has been increasingly coming in last to Fox and MSNBC and often struggles to reach the million-viewer mark during its primetime programming,” Barrett adds.

This should be a lesson to those who want to keep peddling fake news. The President is calling them out for it. He’s not threatening democracy, they are.

We must wonder what their ratings will be after this blackmail/extortion stunt against a private citizen. One reddit user has put in the time and effort to compile the CNN advertisers. Go to it! No matter which side of the fence you are on politically, we can’t have vengeful news organizations going after average citizens who post satire on social media.

A REDDIT USER HAS COMPILED A LIST OF CNN ADVERTISERS

I’ve compiled a list of CNN advertisers and handy links to contact them to let them know we will not be buying their products, or using their services, while they advertise with CNN#CNNBlackmail (self.The_Donald)

by jammich1776

Let’s let CNN’s advertisers know how we feel. I’ve found a list of their advertisers and updated it to include links to contact them. I’ve done my best to find as direct a link as possible to save you from rooting around their site. Some companies are more difficult to contact than others, so you may need to give an extra click or two to get the ball rolling. I’ll be updating this with their twitter profiles in the coming minutes. Heed the call and do your part. Remember to use #CNNBlackmail when contacting them via twitter!

Ace Hardware:

http://www.acehardware.com/helpdesk/

https://twitter.com/AceHardware

Aleve:

https://www.aleve.com/contact-us/

https://twitter.com/Bayer

Alfa Romeo:

https://m.chrysler.com/webselfservice/alfaRomeo/EmailPage.html

https://twitter.com/alfa_romeo

Allegra:

https://www.allegra.com/contact/

https://twitter.com/AllegraOTC

American Petroleum Institute:

http://www.api.org/contact

https://twitter.com/API_News

Audi:

https://www.audiusa.com/help/contact-us

https://twitter.com/Audi

AT&T:

https://www.att.com/contactus/

https://twitter.com/ATT

Bayer:

https://www.bayer.com/en/contact.aspx#toForm

https://twitter.com/Bayer

Behr Paints:

http://www.behr.com/consumer/customer-service/feedback

https://twitter.com/BehrPaint

BMW:

http://www.bmwusa.com/standard/content/contactus/

https://twitter.com/BMW

Cars.com:

https://www.cars.com/contact/

https://twitter.com/carsdotcom

Century Link:

http://www.centurylink.com/help/contact/

https://twitter.com/CenturyLink

Chamonix (tourist destination):

http://www.chamonix.com/contact,101,en.html

https://twitter.com/Chamonix_France

Clear Choice:

https://www.clearchoice.com/contact-us/

https://twitter.com/ClearChoice

Dell:

http://www.dell.com/support/Contents/us/en/04/category/Contact-Information

https://twitter.com/Dell

Expedia:

https://www.expedia.com/service/ Click “Contact Us”

https://twitter.com/Expedia

Exxon Mobil:

http://corporate.exxonmobil.com/en/company/contact-us/email-us

https://twitter.com/exxonmobil

Hewlett-Packard:

https://ssl.www8.hp.com/us/en/contact-hp/connect-with-hp.html

https://twitter.com/HP

Hilton:

https://secure.hilton.com/en/hi/feedback/index.jhtml

https://twitter.com/HiltonHotels

Infiniti:

https://www.infinitiusa.com/iapps/contactus

https://twitter.com/INFINITIUSA

Jos. A Bank:

http://www.josbank.com/contact-us

https://twitter.com/JosABank

Lexus:

http://lexus2.custhelp.com/app/ask

https://twitter.com/Lexus

Marriott:

https://www.marriott.com/marriott/contact.mi

https://twitter.com/Marriott

McDonald’s:

https://www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us/contact-us/general-inquiry-form.html

https://twitter.com/McDonalds

Men’s Wearhouse:

https://www.menswearhouse.com/support

https://twitter.com/menswearhouse

Mini Cooper:

http://www.miniusa.com/content/miniusa/en/footer-navigation/contact.html

https://twitter.com/CooperMiniLtd

Michelob:

https://shop.michelobultra.com/pages/contact-us

https://twitter.com/MichelobULTRA

Microsoft:

https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/contactus/

https://twitter.com/Microsoft

Mercedes-Benz:

https://mercedes-benz.custhelp.com/app/ask/session/

https://twitter.com/MercedesBenz

National Car Rental:

https://nationalcar.custhelp.com/app/home

https://twitter.com/NationalPro

National Education Association:

http://www.nea.org/home/827.htm

https://twitter.com/NEAToday

Optum:

https://www.optum.com/contact/contact-us.html

https://twitter.com/Optum

Panera:

https://panera.custhelp.com/app/ask

https://twitter.com/panerabread

Pom Wonderful:

https://www.pomwonderful.com/contact-us/

https://twitter.com/pomwonderful

Prudential:

http://corporate.prudential.com/view/page/corp/31794

https://twitter.com/Prudential

Stelara:

https://www.stelarainfo.com/contact-us

Sleep Number Beds:

https://www.sleepnumber.com/contact-us

https://twitter.com/sleepnumber

Stella Artois:

http://www.stellaartois.com/en_gb/contact-us.html

https://twitter.com/StellaArtois

TD Ameritrade:

https://www.tdameritrade.com/why-td-ameritrade/contact-us.page

https://twitter.com/TDAmeritrade

Tempurpedic:

https://www.tempurpedic.com/contact-us/

https://twitter.com/TempurPedic

US Postal Service:

https://www.usps.com/help/contact-us.htm

https://twitter.com/USPS

Vistaprint:

http://www.vistaprint.com/customer-care/contact-us.aspx

https://twitter.com/Vistaprint

Vita Coco:

https://www.vitacoco.com/me/contact-us/

https://twitter.com/VitaCoco

Whole Foods:

https://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/customer-service

https://twitter.com/WholeFoods

Per /u/_Constructed_

HERE ARE TIME WARNER’S SPONSORS

Here is a comprehensive list of all Time Warner (CNN’s parent) sponsors or cooperations. Call them, and let them know that we will not be using their products until they abolish their ties to the Cable News Network.

FOR THOSE OF YOU WHO ARE ABOVE PC, HERE’S A NEW GIF!

I remember this match! This one specifically was days after President Trump won the election and #CNN is still pissed 😜 #covfefe #maga pic.twitter.com/7fOa2Ivvhr — 🎙Wayne Dupree (@WayneDupreeShow) July 5, 2017