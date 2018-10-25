Getting Close! FBI Has Images of the Bomb COURIER

There is a lot of misreporting about the so-called bombs sent to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, George Soros, CNN, and others but we are doing our best to check and double check.

What we are being told now is the package with the white powder sent to CNN was harmless. Originally, we were told the bombs were live.

Also in breaking news, law enforcement has images of the courier who delivered the suspicious package to CNN, according to the latest reports. It’s only a matter of time before they catch this person(s).

Fox News posted the list of potential bombs in case you have lost track.

Oct 22-25

Package Bombs/Suspicious Packages 1] Soros -Bedford, NY

2] Clinton -Chappaqua, NY

3] Obama -DC

4] Brennan C/O CNN -NYC

5] Holder -Returned to DWS office in FL

6] Maxine Waters -MD mail facility

7] Maxine Waters -LA mail facility

8] De Niro -NYC

9] Biden -Delaware 👇 https://t.co/V9oUdB7sYl — Fox News Research (@FoxNewsResearch) October 25, 2018