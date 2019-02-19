Gillibrand Says the Wall Is Absurd! Keeps Out Indigenous People [Illegals]

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) called America’s southern border wall with Mexico “absurd” while speaking with Seeding Sovereignty’s Christine Nobis in Iowa on Monday.
Nobis asked Gillibrand about the “crisis” going on at America’s southern border.
“There is, it’s inhuman,” Gillibrand said.
“I just want to note that a lot of these people are indigenous to this land and that border is cutting them off,” Nobis said.
“I think that’s why the wall is so absurd and hurtful,” Gillibrand said.
