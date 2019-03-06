Girl Scouts Are a Pro-Abortion Organization?

The Girl Scouts, once representative of traditional America, is now reportedly a pro-abortion organization. At least the national organization appears to be.

They are supporting the idea that abortion is about women’s health, and they recently gave their highest honor to a teen for her work on “reproductive health justice, Lifesite News reports.

The Girl Scouts partner with the abortion industry, teaming up with Planned Parenthood and Teen Vogue. Teen Vogue promotes “reproductive justice” and has offered a tutorial on anal sex.

In the least, it’s a cozy relationship, Breitbart reports.

This is not what the Girl Scouts were supposed to be doing. This is more leftist indoctrination. It’s the parents’ job to teach children about social issues of this nature.

Lifesite News found an abortion money trail:

Focaracci, co-editor of Girl Scouts: Why Not, explained how Girl Scouts USA belongs to the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) and pays an annual membership fee of $1.8 million.

“WAGGGS advocates for contraception and ‘abortion rights’ on behalf of its girl members,” she said. WAGGGS, she pointed out, openly partners with the International Planned Parenthood Federation.

WAGGGS is also closely tied to the UN Population Fund and its agenda, which includes graphic sexual education for children from the earliest ages, free access to contraceptives and abortion for minors, and protection of “right to privacy” so youth can hide their sexual activity, pregnancies, and abortions from parents.

This is the young lady who worked for so-called “reproductive health justice.” [the left comes up with these words to distort reality]