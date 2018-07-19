Girly Man Barack Obama Says Men Are “Violent and Bullying”

While speaking in Johannesburg, South Africa, at an event honoring the 100th anniversary of the late Nelson Mandela’s birth, Obama implored the audience to listen to those who are not like us.

He was almost stunningly supportive of men and whites, at least if you take him at face value. But Obama is very political and you can’t avoid looking deeper. Some might say he was being manipulative and playing identity politics. He said:

“Democracy demands that we’re able to also get inside the reality of people who are different than us, so we can understand their point of view. Maybe we can change their minds, maybe they’ll change ours. You can’t do this if you just out of hand disregard what your opponent has to say from the start. And you can’t do it if you insist that those who aren’t like you because they are white or they are male, somehow there is no way they can understand what I’m feeling, that somehow they lack standing to speak on certain matters.

Then girly man Obama came out the next day. Support for men ended by Wednesday. First he said more women should enter politics. That’s good. Then he did it at the expense of men, calling them “violent and bullying”. That’s really bad.

In a speech to youth in South Africa on Wednesday, he criticized men for their actions, after encouraging more women to get involved in politics.

“I sure hope you get involved in some way,” Obama told the crowd. “Women in particular, by the way, I want you to get more involved.”

The former president then attacked men for their actions in politics.

“Men have been getting on my nerves lately,” he said. “Every day I read the newspaper and I just think like, ‘Brothers, what’s wrong with you guys? What’s wrong with us?’”

Obama said that men are “violent” and “bullying.” He is stereotyping again.

Watch: