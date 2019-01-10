Give ’em Hell McCarthy Blasts Schumer & Pelosi for Lying

The Sentinel posted an article yesterday about the Oval Office immigration meeting, but there is one person who requires special mention — Kevin McCarthy.

All of the Republicans gave Chuck and Nancy hell. The two stiffs went out to the cameras and lied about what went on when, in fact, all they wanted to do was argue. Chuck and Nancy argue, Alinsky style, to enrage their opponents and then use that against them later.

In this case, it didn’t work, so they simply lied!

Addressing Schumer, McCarthy said, “I know you complained The time that you had cameras in the meeting — I think we need to bring them back, because what [Schumer] described the meeting to be was totally different than what took place,” he said.

Last month, the televised meeting on immigration with the President made both Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer very uncomfortable. These are congresspeople who never met a camera they didn’t love.

McCarthy retold what happened in the meeting with impressive recall and specificity.

“I want to turn the floor over, the president said, to Speaker Pelosi and Schumer. Tell us what offer you have. She began to argue whether we even had a crisis or whether facts are true. [She] turned to Schumer, again, who said, we just have to open the government up. The president would go back and forth in a negotiation, in a very respectful way.”

The House Minority Leader said Schumer raised his voice and continued to do so. [He had a temper tantrum]

“The president then turned to the speaker and politely asked her, OK, Nancy, if we open the government up in 30 days, could we have border security? She raised her hand and said no, not at all. The president calmly said, I guess you’re still not wanting to deal with the problem,” McCarthy said.

There is more, watch:

Political performers Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi raced out first to talk with the media, and had the advantage. The media, who so loves them, raced the duo’s comments to press.

Schumer accused the President of a “temper tantrum” although that is what these two were having.

“We saw a temper tantrum because he couldn’t get his way, and he just walked out of the meeting,” the lying sack of sullage Schumer claimed to the media. “I asked him to open up the government. … And I said, just why won’t you do that, we will continue to discuss, we’re willing to discuss anything. And he said, if I open up the government, you won’t do what I want.”

Schumer uses the ‘temper tantrum’ accusation frequently, even when there is a video proving otherwise. It’s an Alinsky tactic. Dehumanize your opponent — call him names — so he ends up with no credibility.

The President is willing to open government if they will soon after provide the funding which puts the lie to that.

In addition to Kevin McCarthy, Mike Pence, Mac Thornberry, Steve Scalise, and Kristjen Nielsen all described the same events at the meeting that we heard from McCarthy.

To sum up, during the meeting, the President was respectful, Chuck lost his temper, Chuck and Nancy only wanted to argue, and, finally, the President offered to open the government first. Now listen to what Chuck said with nodding Nancy.

THE BIG LIES

The New York senator, with his accomplice Pelosi by his side, continued his spiel. “That’s cruel, that’s callous and that’s using millions of innocent people as sort of pawns, and it was wrong. And then a few minutes later, he sort of slammed the table, and when leader Pelosi said she didn’t agree with the wall, he just walked out and said, we have nothing to discuss.”

He left a few things out.

Watch: