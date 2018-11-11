Globalist Macron Claims Nationalism Is the Opposite of Patriotism

Globalist French President Emmanuel Macron ripped into “nationalism” during his Armistice Day remarks in Paris. The media is presenting it as an insult to the President, but it’s actually an insult to all Americans who believe in America First and then everyone else.

Heck, if you don’t want nationalism/patriotism, don’t have an Olympics. Have every entrant represent the global community.

These hypocritical things they throw at us are so obvious.

Speaking Sunday at the Arc de Triomphe beside Trump and other world leaders, Macron decried nationalism as “a betrayal of patriotism.”

Globalism is, of course, the opposite of patriotism. It is the rejection of borders and sovereignty and the acceptance of a one world government. It’s a neo-communism, a new world order. The U.N. — the dictator’s club — will be in charge.

Macron is confused.

“Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism,” Macron said.“Nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism. By saying our interests first… we erase what a nation holds dearest, what gives it life, what gives it grace, and what is essential: its moral values.”

Those are the values of the socialist/communist, not the patriot. That’s the ideology our Founding Fathers escaped and attempted to ward off with our Constitution and Bill of Rights.

He also said he “doesn’t do diplomacy through tweets.” Then why is he tweeting? Macron’s a liar. The French are among the most nationalistic of people.

French President Macron appears to take a swipe at President Trump’s ‘America first’ approach, saying “nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism” pic.twitter.com/KZKtDjwbsX — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) November 11, 2018

President Trump has never said ‘who cares about the others’ and the French President is being dishonest in saying it.

It is not just Macron touting the U.N. and globalism. It was clear at the U.N. meeting in October that 193 nations promote globalism and the diminution of U.S. superiority.

Trump isn’t going for it but he alone stands between them and us.

“We will never surrender America’s sovereignty to an unelected, unaccountable, global bureaucracy,” President Trump said at the U.N. “America is governed by Americans. We reject the ideology of globalism, and we embrace the doctrine of patriotism.”

FRENCH DINGBATS

Also in France, two topless idiot women with ‘fake peacemaker’ written on their chests jumped a fence, trying to reach the President’s motorcade.