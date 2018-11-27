GM to Close US Plants & Many Will LOVE the President’s Response

GM will close U.S plants but none in foreign countries. The President jumped in since GM takes subsidies.

There isn’t much gratitude here since GM took a huge bailout. The President made note of that and came out with a threat in return.

He tweeted that he is “very disappointed with General Motors and their CEO, Mary Barra, for closing plants in Ohio, Michigan, and Maryland.” while “nothing is being closed in Mexico & China.”

He added “The U.S. saved General Motors, and this is the THANKS we get! We are now looking at cutting all @ GM subsidies, including ….for electric cars. General Motors made a big China bet years ago when they built plants there (and in Mexico) – don’t think that bet is going to pay off. I am here to protect America’s Workers!”