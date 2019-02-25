GND to Cost $94 Trillion, But There’s Seaweed Cow Food & Fake Meat

The “Green New Deal” (GDN) would cost up to $94.4 trillion over ten years, or over $600,000 per household in the United States, according to a new study, Free Beacon reported.

The Green New Deal plan is light on detail but AOC’s looney overview/FAQ sheet includes more specifics.

The American Action Forum study, based on what we know from that, offers a conservative estimate of the costs of providing every resident in the country a federal job with benefits, “adequate” housing, “healthy food,” and health care.

Paying for the bums will not come cheap. Reason tells us, The Green New Deal’s jobs guarantee would also cost a considerable amount. The AAF based its estimates here on a 2018 report from the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, which found that reaching full employment would involve putting roughly 10.7 million unemployed or underemployed people to work. Assuming the average annual cost per job (including an average wage of $32,500) would be $56,000, this would cost a total of $543 billion.

It would get worse once people realize they can sit home and collect rather than work and pay for people who sit home and collect.

The GND calls for the “economic transformation” of the United States, a complete overhaul of transportation systems, and retrofitting every single building. And it will give income to lazy good-for-nothings who are unwilling to work.

The plan guarantees green housing, universal health care, and food security. Estimates of specific goals identified in the Green New Deal would cost each household in America between $36,100 and $65,300 every year.

“The American Action Forum’s analysis shows that the Green New Deal would bankrupt the nation,” said Sen. John Barrasso (R., Wyo.), chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.

“On the upper end, every American household would have to pay $65,000 per year to foot the bill,” he said. “The total price tag would be $93 trillion over 10 years. That is roughly four times the value of all Fortune 500 companies combined. That’s no deal.”

Oh, but that can’t be true, the economic geniuses behind this — Alexandria O-Cortez et al — say we can afford it since we are all going to die in twelve years if we don’t. It’s our World War II they say.

IT’S NOT ABOUT COST

HuffPo says the Green New Deal is about benefit, not cost. The fact that $94 trillion doesn’t even exist eludes them.

Kamala Harris also says, “It’s not about cost.” She must have read the HuffPo article or she chats with Alexandria Ocommie-Cortez on the issue.

Listen to this Sunrise Movement camera boy in the next clip say of course we can pay for it. Our earth is “dying” says another indoctrinated youth, therefore there is no forbiddable cost involved.

Here’s the @SenFeinstein video threaded #DianneFeinstein To recap: she engaged on substance, told them she might vote “yes,” and OFFERED ONE OF THEM AN INTERNSHIP. pt 1 pic.twitter.com/2Qgob2CH1V — Tommy MMXIXtopher (@tommyxtopher) February 23, 2019

The far-left ‘economist’ in the next clip explains that we can pay for it as we always do — print money. He describes an economy on the verge of depression when the opposite is true. Everything he says here is nuts but he is the far-left go-to guy. He says we can pay for it EASILY!

LIFE UNDER THESE LUNATICS WILL INVOLVE SEAWEED AND FAKE MEAT

Apparently, they plan to put the farmers and ranchers out of business, along with everyone in the fossil fuel industry. Everyone needs to go into the Tofu market.

David Wallace Wells pitches “lab-grown meat” and seaweed-fed cows to solve global warming. Also says “fixing the climate” will add “$26 trillion to the economy” by 2030. pic.twitter.com/4ODZN2Tfmy — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 25, 2019