Goebbels Media Outlet Newsweek Close to Shutting Down

It is sad that will people are losing their jobs and we don’t like to say anyone out of work. That being said, were they jobs worth having?

Newsweek, the dinosaur of Hillary Clinton propaganda media, appears to be ready to shut down. They fired the editor-in-chief Bob Roe, its executive editor Ken Li, and three top reporters in its investigation unit, including Celeste Katz and Josh Saul. International Business Times reporter Josh O’Keefe.

Roe tweeted he was fired but didn’t know much else. Li only tweeted: “What a day to leave my charger at home.”

Newsweek never really needed anyone to edit since they only put out fake news, and the same goes for the investigative unit, they don’t need them either.

No one was paid due to a “payroll error” and staff was told to go home but they didn’t. They are downloading their articles, contacting sources, transferring contacts, and gathering their belongings.

Senior Editor Matthew Cooper quit saying he never saw such “reckless leadership”.

“It’s the installation of editors, not Li and Roe, who recklessly sought clicks at the expense of accuracy, retweets over fairness, that leaves me most despondent not only for Newsweek but for other publications that don’t heed the lessons of this publication’s fall,” Cooper said in the letter.

THEY WERE WRITING NASTY THINGS ABOUT THEIR OWN COMPANY

They were possibly fired because they were investigating their own parent company’s financial dealings and writing nasty articles. Daily Beast says that might be why they were fired.

Oh, no, that can’t be it.

There is another possibility. Recently, the Manhattan DA raided their offices and just last week the co-owner and chairman of Newsweek Media Group, Etienne Uzac, and his wife Marion Kim, who acted as the company’s finance director, both stepped down.

FAKE NEWS THAT WILL BE SORELY MISSED

Newsweek always came up with a different fake take on the fake news of the day. One of our all-time favorites was the article in which they compared serial killer lunatic Charles Manson to the President.

Everyone loved the one honoring Madame President.

Then there were the just plain nasty, deceitful articles.