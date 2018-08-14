GoFundMe Donations for Disgraced Agent Pete Strzok Reach $332,000 in a Day

The GoFundMe page for the terminated FBI agent Peter Strzok has almost reached his $350,000 goal in one day. It’s ironic since Strzok singlehandedly corrupted the reputation of the FBI with two investigations that were severely tainted by his extreme bias.

On the page, he touts his character, years in the army and intelligence, while nreferring to himself as a “proud husband and father”.

Strzok famously cheated on his wife with fellow agent Lisa Page.

He took to Twitter to thank people for their donations. The donations are likely driven by Trump hate. The haters don’t care if he’s corrupt as long as he’s opposed to Trump.

He wrote, “Stunned and humbled by the extraordinary outpouring of support already received from thousands of fellow everyday citizens taking time to fight for our country and our shared American ideals. Thank you.”

Stunned and humbled by the extraordinary outpouring of support already received from thousands of fellow everyday citizens taking time to fight for our country and our shared American ideals. Thank you. — Peter Strzok (@petestrzok) August 14, 2018

This guy follows very far-left journalists and celebrities on his Twitter page. He is of the far-left. We all got to see how hateful he is in his emails and texts. He’s a disgrace and the people donating to him are a disgrace.

Whether he will face criminal charges is not clear, but he should.

Strzok ignored Hilary’s egregious crimes and for that alone, he needed to be fired. Hillary is the one who colluded with Russians along with the FBI.

Rep. Devin Nunes calls out the Clinton campaign, saying they colluded with “nearly every top official at the DOJ & FBI,” as Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for special counsel “to look at all things DOJ & FBI” pic.twitter.com/tjnZXFVxcD — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 13, 2018