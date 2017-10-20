Gold Star Family Thanks the President on CNN

Sheila and Calvin Murphy appeared on CNN to discuss their son, Etienne Murphy, 22, who died in Syria.

Host Alisyn Camerota attempted to bait Sheila Murphy by asking if she had received a call from president Trump, but Murphy shut the door quick.

“No I haven’t but it’s OK,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if I hear from the White House or not, because it’s not really … about a call or letter.”

Camerota appeared to try to exploit their situation for political gain.

This young man was a member of the elite Army Rangers. He loved his family to the “point of death”, his mother said.

This is heartbreaking. This mom explains this country is “for liberty and justice for all.” She wants the country to unite. These soldiers are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice for us to fight terrorism.

She concludes by begging America to remember these great soldiers.