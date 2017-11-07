Good Guy With A Gun In Texas Is Former NRA Instructor

A man named Stephen Willeford who lived near the First Baptist Church in rural Texas ran out of his home, grabbing his gun but not bothering with his shoes after his daughter said she heard gunfire in the church across the street.

The First Baptist Church was the scene of a bloodbath by a vengeful killer on Sunday and if it wasn’t for Willeford, more would have died.

Willeford is a former NRA instructor. While he got his rifle out of his safe, his daughter checked outside and said a man in black tactical gear was shooting up the church.

“I kept hearing the shots, one after another, very rapid shots – just ‘pop pop pop pop’ and I knew every one of those shots represented someone, that it was aimed at someone, that they weren’t just random shots,” Willeford said.”

Willeford loaded his magazine and ran across the street barefoot, engaging the gunman, exchanging gunfire.

“He saw me and I saw him,” Willeford said. “I was standing behind a pickup truck for cover.”

“I know I hit him,” Willeford said. “He got into his vehicle, and he fired another couple rounds through his side window. When the window dropped, I fired another round at him again.”

Willeford approached another man in a pickup truck at a stop sign, who was later identified as Johnny Langendorff. He told him, “That guy just shot up the Baptist church. We need to stop him.”

They went in hot pursuit at speeds up to 95 mph until the killer drove into a ditch. Willeford says he yelled for the killer to get out of his vehicle. He didn’t because the murderer killed himself.

Mr. Willeford and Mr. Langendorff are heroes. Mr. Willeford is a hero with a gun who stopped a killer from murdering even more people and he is NRA.

It’s ironic after all the attacks on the NRA by the left in the past 24 hours and it was the NRA who stopped him. It was the big government’s mistake that allowed him to buy guns — another cruel irony.