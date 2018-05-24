At least three people were shot at a restaurant in Oklahoma City Thursday, police said. This took place at Louie’s Grill & Bar on Lake Hefner–9401 N Lake Hefner Dr, Oklahoma City.

Two people were shot and taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A bystander with a pistol confronted the shooter outside the restaurant and fatally shot him.

Only one person is dead, the shooter.

Multiple shootings reported in the area of Britton/Hefner Parkway. Roads in the area have been shut down. Avoid area. More updates as available. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) May 24, 2018

I am in touch with the City Manager & the Police Chief. As OCPD has reported, the suspect is dead. OCPD asks that everyone avoid East Wharf tonight so that they can complete their investigation at the scene. https://t.co/0B2umP8cJz — Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) May 25, 2018