Good Laugh from James Woods on Al Sharpton Paying Aretha Franklin ‘R-E-S-P-I-C-T’

By
S.Noble
-
0

Al Sharpton, who isn’t as sharp as his name, was mercilessly mocked this weekend for misspelling the word ‘respect’ from Aretha’s song of the same name. Aretha even spelled the word out several times in her song, but he still couldn’t get it right. Normally, we ignore misspellings, but in Al’s case, we won’t. Al’s never paid the price for doing some terrible things to people.

Al was trying to attack Trump’s indelicate rebuke of Omarosa, the original Mean Girl. It backfired!

As usual, James Woods response was very funny.

