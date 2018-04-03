Good News, Bad News, Horror at NYU

There is both good news and bad news for Jews. On the one hand, this President had the courage to recognized the obvious, Jerusalem is the capital of Israel. On the other hand, there is terrible news as students at NYU will support a movement seeking the destruction of Israel.

First, the Good News for This Passover

Israel will celebrate its 70th birthday with Jerusalem as its capital. All Jews can now shout, “Next Year in Jerusalem!”

President Trump achieved what seven Presidents before him did not. His predecessors did not have the courage to call Jerusalem the capital although it was. The U.S. Embassy opens in Jerusalem THIS YEAR on the 14th of May, modern Israel’s 70th birthday.

Support among our allies for Israel has been abysmal but that was before Donald Trump.

President Trump believes the sovereign nation of Israel has the right to choose its own capital.

There Is Bad News Too

Sadly, the NYU Student Government Assembly, led mostly by Arab students stood up for the anti-Israel BDS movement and called for the condemnation of Israel after they announced they would bar radical BDS groups.

The study abroad program in Tel Aviv needs BDS groups and students as much as they need more bombs lobbed into the city.

The student government successfully advocated against the school’s pro-Israel minority, supporting instead BDS advocates Jewish Voices for Peace (JVP) and National Students for Palestine (NSP), both of which have chapters at NYU.

These radicals are dangerous to Jewish students on campus. They’re liars and they are violent but they are committed.

Video via AmchainInitiative

They want their radical operatives at the Tel Aviv annex.

The coy anti-Semites issued a statement listing several demands, including requests for NYU to upgrade its commitment to ensuring students equal access to global sites and transparently review non-discrimination policies for Palestinian and Middle Eastern students traveling to Israel.

The student government resolution was responding to a list on this link published by the Israeli government this January, banning 20 organizations from entering Israel – including JVP and NSP.

BDS, which stands for ”boycott, divestment and sanctions,” aims to pressure Israel into complying with international law vis-à-vis its policies toward the Palestinians. The movement discourages the purchase of Israeli goods, pressures international companies not to conduct business in Israel and urges celebrities not to visit or perform in the country.

It actively supports the destruction of Israel. The ever-growing BDS movement denies Israel’s basic right to exist as a Jewish and democratic state. It’s becoming a serious threat.

THE BANNED BDS GROUPS

Europe

AFPS (France-Palestine Solidarity Association)

BDS France

BDS Italy

ECCP (The European Coordination of Committees and Associations for Palestine)

FOA (Friends of al-Aqsa)

IPSC (Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign)

Norge Palestinakomitee (The Palestine Committee of Norway)

Palestinagrupperna i Sverige (PGS-Palestine Solidarity Association of Sweden)

PSC (Palestine Solidarity Campaign)

War on Want

BDS Kampagne

United States

AFSC (American Friends Service Committee)

AMP (American Muslims for Palestine)

Code Pink

JVP (Jewish Voice for Peace)

NSJP (National Students for Justice in Palestine)

USCPR (U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights)

Other groups

BDS Chile

BDS South Africa

BDS National Committee

WHY JERUSALEM