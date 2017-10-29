Good News! Everything Is Swell! Jeff Sessions Says the “System Is Working”

Bret Baier gave a softball interview to the rarely seen or heard Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He has been absent during all the latest crises.

He did ask one meaty question about the ongoing corruption within the DOJ and FBI. He wanted to know whether or not the Steele dossier was used to obtain a FISA warrant on the Trump team.

Sessions responded by saying, “I don’t know anything about that, I’m not able to comment on that, I would just say that the system seems to be working and it’s a matter that I’m glad people have looked at.”

How is that even possible that he doesn’t know anything?

Sessions is another one who is apparently pleased with Mueller’s performance since he says the system is working. He appears to be comfortable with the rogue Special Counsel operating unconstitutionally.

Sessions unnecessarily recused himself from all things Russia which was very convenient for him. One thing is certain, it’s a lie to say the system is working. It’s corrupt as Hell.

Sessions could be part of the establishment or he could be working in secret to root out corruption. Let’s hope it’s the latter.