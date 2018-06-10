Good News! George Soros Says Everything Is Going Wrong

The 87-year old billionaire leftist George Soros said during an interview this week that “everything that could go wrong has gone wrong.” Oh, happy day!

Liberals are characterizing his comments as simply criticizing Trump but there’s a bigger point to be made. Soros is losing despite all the money he has poured into fundamentally transforming the United States.

Soros said things began to go wrong when Donald Trump was elected in 2016. Despite the tens of millions of dollars he poured into her campaign, Hillary lost.

Soros vented to The Washington Post over his failed efforts to influence politics and elections in the U.S. and around the world. At least he didn’t to the degree he had hoped.

“Frankly, surprised, so, apparently, I was living in my own bubble,” he said, according to excerpts of the interview provided by The Post.

SOROS DIDN’T WIN IN SACRAMENTO

This past week, Soros-backed candidates were pummeled in a series of California elections, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

“You can’t buy an election in the county of Sacramento,” Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert exulted Tuesday, after defeating Soros-backed candidate Noah Phillips, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Soros is a leftist activist trying to change the world. He wants borders of all nations opened and he has little respect for the rule of law. Recently, he was even kicked out of his own country of birth — Hungary.

The hyperbolic Soros told the Post that Trump could be the end of civilization.

“He didn’t believe he would actually get elected. And the fact that he has succeeded has really changed him, and he now kind of considers himself all-powerful,” Soros said hyperbolically. “He was kept under control by his minders, the generals, but he got rid of most of them, there’s only one that is left, and he has now got people who are his servants, so it is a very dangerous situation, and I’m very happy that he chose North Korea as the only country that he wants to get closer to. … I’m greatly relieved because I really believe there is a danger to the end of our civilization,” Soros said.

SOROS IS SOME “KIND OF GOD”

Soros is the one who thinks he is a god. He told the Post he’s a Jew but he’s agnostic. In actuality, he thinks he’s “some kind of god.”

A passage in his book The Alchemy of Finance, published in 1987, Soros talks about his extreme arrogance. “I have always harbored an exaggerated view of my self-importance,” he wrote. “To put it bluntly, I fancied myself as some kind of god or an economic reformer like Keynes, or, even better, like Einstein. My sense of reality was strong enough to make me realize that these expectations were excessive, and I kept them hidden as a guilty secret. This was a source of considerable unhappiness through much of my adult life. As I made my way in the world, reality came close enough to my fantasy to allow me to admit my secret, at least to myself. Needless to say, I feel much happier as a result.”

Soros has delusions of grandeur and, in his delusional state, he plans to become “the conscience of the world”. “He [Soros] admits to what Kaufman calls ‘messianic’ ideals: ‘I have had these illusions, or perhaps delusions, of grandeur and they have driven me.’ He has also said that his ‘goal is to become the conscience of the world.’”