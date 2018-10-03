Good News! Pompeo Basically Tells the UN Thugs to Pound Salt

The U.N. [the dictators’ club] tried to throw their weight around on the side of the terror nation of Iran over the United States. That was a bad idea. The U.N’s top court used a 1955 treaty with Iran as a basis to order the U.S. to ease some of its sanctions on the regime. The sanctions are intended to ensure U.S. national security.

The response? Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pulled out of the treaty.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled earlier Wednesday that the U.S. must lift sanctions that affect the import of humanitarian goods and products and services linked to the safety of civil aviation.

Iran had called the sanctions a breach of the Treaty of Amity, which came about when the U.S. had good relations with Iran.

The big shots of the ICI in The Hague issued a preliminary decision: the U.S. must “remove, by means of its choosing, any impediments arising from” sanctions that affect exports to Iran of medicine, medical devices, food, agricultural commodities and equipment necessary to ensure the safety of civil aviation”.

They are using all that to create terror around the world.

The U.S. challenged the decision since it is a matter of national security.

The court’s president, Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, ordered the case continued and said the U.S. could challenge the court’s jurisdiction.

That is a crock. They are not our rulers.

In his press conference, Pompeo said Iran’s case was “meritless” and accused the country of “attempting to interfere with the sovereign rights of the United States to take lawful actions necessary to protect our national security and abusing the ICJ for political and propaganda purposes.”

He then announced our withdrawal from the treaty.

Iran will no doubt threaten to kill us all in retaliation.