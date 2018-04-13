Good News! Republican Governor Moves to Defund Planned Parenthood

Democrats and their cronies at Planned Parenthood have been lying to Americans about the allegedly vital services they provide. We have been funding racketeers and one Governor is about to defund them in his state.

Taxpayers are funding Obamacare and that should be enough. We shouldn’t also fund a private, profit-making baby parts dealer/tax cheats that takes government money and uses it to fund Democrat candidates who get them more government money.

Aside from that, taxpayers should not be forced to fund something they see as murder.

Additionally, Healthcare workers who see abortion as murder should not be forced by the State to abort babies. Nor should people be forced to euthanize the critically ill or elderly as a price for making a living.

Obama’s rules also forced states to fund Planned Parenthood and like organizations.

That is all about to end

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Friday that it would revoke an Obama-era “legal guidance” that discouraged states from defunding organizations, such as Planned Parenthood, that provide abortion services, according to Reuters.

Ending these rules will protect the civil rights of religious and conscience objections of healthcare workers. Healthcare workers are being forced to euthanize, abort and sterilize thanks to Obama.

HHS sees this change as necessary.

Tennessee’s Governor Will Stop Taxpayer Money from Going for Abortions

Tennessee’s Governor Bill Haslam jumped right on that and signed a bill this week” to “request a federal waiver which allows them to bar TennCare, Tennessee’s Medicaid program, from giving money to any abortion facility.”

Cutting Funds Won’t Create a Crisis for Women

Not only does Planned Parenthood have enough funds coming in to survive without taxpayer dollars, there are plenty of clinics that could take their place tomorrow.

Women can receive a wider range of care at other centers. In addition to roughly 1,200 federally qualified health clinics there are over 2,000 pregnancy centers that provide medical testing, prenatal care, ultrasounds and childbirth classes, among other services to women facing unplanned pregnancies.

Two prominent pro-life organizations, the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) and the Charlotte Lozier Institute, have created a map that appears to debunk claims that stripping $500 million of annual taxpayer dollars from Planned Parenthood would produce a public health crisis for women.