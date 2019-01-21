Good News Story! One Man Against Five Saves Himself with a Gun

Contributor James Soviero

This is a story out of the wild west, but it’s good news.

Three men were killed and two were injured after a homeowner opened fire during a home invasion in Houston on Sunday. (KTRK via NNS)

THE STORY

Dozens of shots were fired by a homeowner in Texas during a home invasion early Sunday, officials said.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. in east Houston after five men wearing ski masks broke into the home, police told KPRC.

The male resident inside then grabbed his weapon and opened fire at the men.

“The homeowner appears to have defended himself,” Houston Police Department homicide detective Travis Miller told KTRK-T

The suspects forced themselves into the home, triggering a shootout, police told local media. (KTRK via NNS)

A neighbor told KTRK he heard the shots and went outside to make sure he wasn’t dreaming.

“I heard around five or six gunshots,” he told the television station. “I’m pretty sure there were more before that.”

Authorities said that “multiple, multiple shell casings” from different types of guns were found at the scene. (KTRK via NNS)

One man was left dead in front of the house, at least one wounded man took off on foot and the others left in an SUV, police said.

The car crashed into a pole nearby at Harrisburg Boulevard, where a man was found dead inside, according to police. Police say another person in the car fled, collapsed down the street on Capitol Street and later died.

The fourth and fifth suspects were also injured and taken to a hospital, police said.

The homeowner was not hurt. It’s good he wasn’t limited to ten rounds, huh?