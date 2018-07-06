Good News! The Face of the Democrat Party Is Backed by Marxists and Stalinists

This is really good news for Republicans! The Democrats are Marxists and Stalinists now. “Communism is good,” say the backers.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the “future of the Democratic Party, DNC Chair Tom Perez explained recently during an interview with far-left-wing host Bill Press. Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is a dues-paying member of the New York City Democratic Socialists who call for the end of profit, Capitalism, and ICE. They also embrace violence if necessary.

In a very recent New York Times article, the Democrat ‘elders’ indicated they were fine with the hard-left views but thought the end-goals might be unrealistic at this point in time.

Maxine Waters is a Socialist and she is “revered“. She is frequently referred to as the Democrat ‘rock star’. The Democrat Party is looking for young blood and the youth in their party are Bernie Sanders devotées who want to destroy capitalism. It’s all good!

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is one of those young leftists. The Bernie Sanders community organizer was once a Capitalist, way back in her 28 years of life.

Ms. O-Cortez once co-owned a publishing company — in 2014 — and wanted lower taxes at the time. She was a big supporter of capitalism and small business. Now she doesn’t own the company and wants high taxes, The Daily Caller reported.

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKED

When she was running a business of her own in 2012, Brook Avenue Press, an incorporated publishing firm for children’s books set in the Bronx, O-Cortez came out in support of a bill that would provide tax deductions for business start-up costs, arguing that taxes directly impacted her business profits.

“You don’t really make a profit in your first year,” Ocasio-Cortez told the now-defunct DNAinfo when she was 22. “To get taxed on top of that is a real whammy.”

Ocasio-Cortez was then a member of the Sunshine Bronx Business Incubator, a city-sponsored business hub that attracted dozens of entrepreneurs trying to get their businesses off the ground. During that time, the so-called Socialist/Communist tweeted out multiple articles by Paul Graham, an English-born entrepreneur, and venture capitalist. See here and here.

She even gave entrepreneurial talks at Boston University, her alma mater, where she touted her partnership with the Sunshine Bronx Business Incubator.

That was then but opportunity knocked and she saw the writing on the wall — Democrats are Socialists now — and O-Cortez wants to be president of the USA.

She’s a hypocritical Socialist. Perfect!

SHE IS NOT ALONE

The Democrat Socialists of America are winning political offices and primaries throughout the nation. Their agenda is further left than that of the Communist Party USA. They are Communists — of that, there is no doubt. Just read their feeds. They are welcomed into the Democrat Party.

“As a DSA chapter co-chair I just wanna set the record straight for a minute: communism is good,” Portland DSA co-chair Olivia Katbi Smith wrote on June 30. Other DSA chairs quickly followed her lead.

The DSA’s Charlottesville chair quoted Smith’s tweet and wrote, “as a DSA chapter co-chair, I would like to cosign this pro-communist statement.” DSA chairs in Seattle and Hudson County, New Jersey added their support as well.

It was seconded again and again by DSA chairs.

IT’S OTHERS AS WELL

Anyone familiar with DNC Vice Chair Keith Ellison knows that he is a leftist. He just came out for Bernie’s hard-left Medicare For All proposal. It’s unaffordable, unmanageable, and it’s communism.

The Democrat icon Linda Sarsour is a proud member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

The writing is on the wall. Democrats think they can win as the party of the hard-left. We have so-called mainstream Democrats running on their platform. Kirsten Gillibrand wants to Abolish ICE as does Socialist Elizabeth Warren and others who call themselves mainstream Democrats.

It’s nice to see them admit this is what they actually are. You might want to read more from the Commie hunter Trevor Loudon about the Rainbow Conspiracy and the move to turn Georgia Blue.

Anyway, it’s all good!