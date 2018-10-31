‘Good People’ in Caravan Set Fire to Mexican Immigration Facility

A group of Central American migrants, attempting to escape a Mexican immigration facility in Tapachula, Chiapas, set the place on fire. This comes after reports, including video of firearms, and Molotov cocktails being used by the migrant caravans making their way to the United States.

They set fire to the mattresses. The facility housed twenty-one men, five women, and three children who were in the process of being deported. The fire was meant to cover their escape. They were caught.

The fire came only hours after Mexican Federal Police arrested two Honduran men who allegedly shot at cops guarding the migrant caravan currently in Chiapas.

Televisa Noticias reported the incident, translated by an award-winning journalist for Breitbart, Ildefonso Ortiz.

The first caravan is down to about 4,000 people, mostly men. Only 111 migrants agreed to stay in Mexico when offered asylum.

CNN YESTERDAY: IT’S AN “IMAGINARY CARAVAN”