Good Point: Dem Gets a Cold, Releases Confidential Information

For those who aren’t aware, Senator Dianne Feinstein released the confidential testimony of Glenn Simpson, co-founder of Fusion GPS, and she did it unilaterally. When confronted with her illegal act, she said she was pressured into it. After some thought, she apologized with no explanation [she needed time to come up with an excuse].

Then, after considerable backlash, she said she did it because she was on medication and just didn’t feel well.

If you haven’t listened to Wayne Dupree, you might enjoy his take.

Democrats told you not to trust Trump with codes but when Feinstein gets a cold, she releases sensitive info #maga https://t.co/OpiPmnVlT3 — 🎙Wayne Dupree (@WayneDupreeShow) January 11, 2018