Google Sued for Discriminating Against White, Asian Men

Google is accused in a lawsuit of excluding white and Asian men in employment. A former recruiter says the Internet giant fired him for complaining about hiring practices meant to boost diversity by discriminating against white and Asian men.

Filed in San Mateo County Superior Court in January by Arne Wilberg, who worked as a recruiter for YouTube and Google, the suit accuses them of setting quotas.

Wilberg, a forty-year old white man, also alleged Google deleted records of diversity.

When Wilberg complained in November to HR about the “illegal and discriminatory hiring practices,” they fired him.

The lawsuit alleges: In April of 2017, Google’s Technology Stafﬁng Management team was instructed by Allison Alogna to immediately cancel all Level 3 (0-5 years experience) software engineering interviews with every single applicant who was not either female, Black, or Hispanic and to purge entirely any applications by non-diverse employees from the hiring pipeline. Plaintiff refused to comply with this request.

Google spokeswoman Gina Scigliano said the company will vigorously defend itself against the lawsuit.

“We have a clear policy to hire candidates based on their merit, not their identity,” she said in an emailed statement. “At the same time, we unapologetically try to find a diverse pool of qualified candidates for open roles, as this helps us hire the best people, improve our culture, and build better products.”

Reddit has some white and Asian men discussing the issue, saying they were rejected by Google for no discernible reason.

Google has been under fire for having too many white and Asian men. As a result, they have been working on beefing up the numbers of blacks, women, and Hispanics.

Not the First to Charge Discrimination

Former Google engineer James Damore sued Google in January, alleging the company discriminates against conservatives and white men. Damore was fired last year for distributing a memo that argued Google’s efforts to increased diversity were misguided. “[A]n employee who sexually identifies as ‘a yellow-scaled wingless dragonkin’ and ‘an expansive ornate building’ presented a talk entitled ‘Living as a Plural Being’ at an internal event.” ~ Excerpt from James Damore’s lawsuit against Google. Google snowflakes were upset after Damore sent his memo around and that’s why he was fired. They were upset again when they were bashed on Facebook for being a bunch of snowflakes. The Internet giant is so far-left, they have employees who identify as “plural beings” giving talks on diversity. Google also has been targeted by a lawsuit and a Department of Labor investigation into whether it underpays women.