Contributor James Soviero

A Google executive has a message for Republicans after the Kavanaugh confirmation — “F*** you all”. The tolerant leftist claims Republicans will “descend into the flames” since they are “treasonous” and “evil”.

This guy’s heading for a nervous breakdown next month if Dems don’t win back Congress.

Hillary Clinton would be impressed by his lack of Twitter civility, but actor James Woods, not so much. You can see his response below.

The Twitter Rant

“You are finished, @GOP. You polished the final nail for your own coffins. F–K. YOU. ALL. TO. HELL,” wrote Dave Hogue Saturday, in the now-deleted tweet.

“I hope the last images burned into your slimy, evil, treasonous retinas are millions of women laughing and clapping and celebrating as your souls descend into the flames,” he added.

The delightful individual who wrote that is one of the many ‘unbiased’ Google executives. He is a design lead according to his LinkedIn page.

After this, it’s very reassuring to know that Google wouldn’t discriminate against conservatives.

If we were a member of his tribe, we might go to his home, chant, ‘hey, hey, ho, ho, David Hogue has got to go” and then burn his car.

JAMES WOODS RESPONDS

Hogue deleted the tweet but he still hates Republicans. Google will probably promote him. Hogue is one of the many members of the party of caring who calls for love, not hate.

Yes, I deleted that tweet.

Yes, those opinions are mine personally, and I am responsible for them.

Yes, I should have been more eloquent and less condemning.

Yes, I still believe the @GOP is wrong and not serving your best interests.

Yes, I still believe we can do much better. — ⚜️ Dave Hogue ⚜️ (@DaveHogue) October 7, 2018

Someone probably told Hogue to cool his jets for a while. He’s taking a break. He will be missed.

I’ve pulled out of Facebook and am slowing down on Twitter for a break. I’ll be here much less often, and I’ve turned off all notifications. If you need to contact me, you know my other channels. Email preferred. Responses on Twitter will be delayed. Be good to one another. pic.twitter.com/F2fHtuDAn8 — ⚜️ Dave Hogue ⚜️ (@DaveHogue) January 16, 2018