Google Hates You! They Run the World & Decide Elections

Research psychologist Robert Epstein appeared on Tucker Carlson Wednesday evening, and what he had to say was shocking. He referenced the recently leaked documents proving Google has a blacklist they use to censor people with whom they disagree. The most egregiously censored in these documents were the pro-life videos.

Epstein addressed this in general and also noted the effect Google has on elections. He said the new leaks are “extraordinary”.

Individual Google employees can remove whatever they want from view. The leaked evidence also shows Google CEO Sundar Pichai perjured himself before Congress.

Epstein guaranteed that Google did manipulate the election and will produce extensive evidence, hopefully, in March.

In a previous appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Epstein revealed that Google can take a 50-50 split among undecided voters and change it into a 90-10 split with no one knowing they had been manipulated and without leaving a paper trail.

It has to do with their search suggestions.

In his appearance this evening, Dr. Epstein revealed that just one Google shift in search results on Election Day 2018 shifted from 800,000 to 4.6 million votes to Democratic candidates.

THE LEAKED GOOGLE DOCUMENTS

Google is manipulating votes and boasting of it internally. It’s a serious campaign finance violation, but few seem to care. It’s a donation to one political party.

The Tech Giants can do whatever they want and are under no restrictions whatsoever. These latest leaked documents should have everyone, on all sides of the aisle, deeply concerned.

We won’t have a Republic if we let Big Tech decide the elections.

Breitbart received more leaked documents from Google. The documents suggest Google censored pro-life content in the search engine for YouTube. That’s not all they manipulated, but in these documents, the pro-lifers were hit hardest.

The documents indicated that Google has a “blacklist” file for “controversial YouTube queries” and the term “abortion” is on it, according to the report. Terms related to the Irish abortion referendum and pro-abortion U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters also are on the list, the report indicated.

Evidence of the censorship comes from a leaked discussion thread from within Google, which owns YouTube.

They replaced the pro-life entries coming up in the top ten with pro-abortion videos.

“If you look at the other entries recently added to the youtube_controversial_query_blacklist(e.g., entries related to the Strasbourg terrorist attack), the addition of abortion seems…out-of-place,” a Google software engineer wrote on the thread, according to the report.

According to the source, the software engineer who started the discussion called the manipulation of search results related to abortion a “smoking gun.”

The software engineer noted that the change had occurred following an inquiry from a left-wing Slate journalist about the prominence of pro-life videos on YouTube and that pro-life videos were replaced with pro-abortion videos in the top ten results for the search terms following Google’s manual intervention. …

One concerned far-left individual was able to get the query changed!!!

According to the source, a software engineer in the thread also noted that “a bunch of terms related to the abortion referendum in Ireland” had been added to the blacklist – another change with potentially dramatic consequences on the national policies of western democracy. A lawsuit challenging Google’s alleged censorship also is underway. Conservative nonprofit PragerU filed the lawsuit earlier this month in California, arguing that Google unlawfully restricted its free speech and discriminated against its religious and political views.

This is very serious, it affected a vote in Ireland.

Responding to the new leak, a Google spokesperson told Breitbart that it does not manipulate search results to promote a certain ideology.

“Google has never manipulated or modified the search results or content in any of its products to promote a particular political ideology,” the spokesperson said.

That is clearly a lie.

During testimony to U.S. Congress, Google CEO Sundar Pichai also claimed that his company does not “manually intervene on any search result” – a claim that the leaked documents appear to contradict.

He’s committing perjury and needs to be called back to Congress. Something must be done or the only people who will have a say in our democracy — our Republic — are the Tech Giants.

GOOGLE CORRUPTS SCHOOLS

They also corrupt education.

