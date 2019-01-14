Google TAKE DOWN & REVERSAL! Video Exposé of Planned Parenthood

Google took down a Lila Rose at Live Action video that had been posted for eight years. It was raw footage of a Planned Parenthood manager helping a child sex trafficking ring. YouTube decided to remove it during human trafficking awareness month.

On this #HumanTraffickingAwarenessMonth, Youtube has chosen to delete our uncut camera footage of this video showing a Planned Parenthood manager aiding a child sex trafficking ring. Unacceptable, @YouTube pic.twitter.com/a2Y2gztIbo — Live Action (@LiveAction) January 14, 2019

YouTube even threatened to terminate their account after rejecting their appeal. They called it “sexually provocative.”

Exposing a corrupt Planned Parenthood manager is “sexually provocative?”

They also wrote that “violent, graphic, or humiliating fetishes, aren’t allowed on YouTube.”

Huh?

That was a lame excuse to protect their precious abortionists, Planned Parenthood.

Youtube deleted our undercover video without warning or reason, rejected our appeal and warned us that “addition strikes” may prompt termination of our account. pic.twitter.com/qd9GtFqHxf — Live Action (@LiveAction) January 14, 2019

Something made them change their minds. Perhaps they realized it would be hard to get away with this given Lila Rose’s high visibility. Whether you agree with what Lila Rose is doing or not, censorship should concern everyone. The tech giants do this kind of thing all the time.

Great news! The video has been reinstated. Thank you, @Google, for correcting this matter. https://t.co/Vo6JvdIlCM — Live Action (@LiveAction) January 14, 2019