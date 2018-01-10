Google’s Listening to “Yellow-Scaled Wingless Dragonkins”, Censoring White, Men, Conservatives

“[A]n employee who sexually identifies as ‘a yellow-scaled wingless dragonkin’ and ‘an expansive ornate building’ presented a talk entitled ‘Living as a Plural Being’ at an internal event.” ~ Excerpt from James Damore’s lawsuit against Google.

Such is the state of affairs at Google who we rely on as the world’s most powerful search engine and who are currently targeting and censoring conservative websites.

James Damore is suing Google for alleged bias against conservatives and white men. We applaud his efforts but it’s highly unlikely they will listen, not if they think ornate buildings and yellow-scaled wingless dragonkins should be lecturing them.

James Damore was fired in August from his position as a Google engineer for sharing a 3,000 word manifesto of sorts on what he says is discrimination against conservatives and white men and anyone who supports President Trump.

While we find out a lot more about the culture in Google and Silicon Valley from this lawsuit, and even if the claims are true, the tech giants will not change. Unfortunately, they have the money and power to control us.

They can buy and sell any ideas they want and manipulation appears to be their game as we have been warned in the past. Corporations are like the tyrants who rule the robots who take over the world in Science Fiction films.

Unless we have leaders who arise from the swamp to push back, there is little hope of change.

Read more at LCN, LaCorte News as the author examines the most explosive allegations to include: the justification of violence against so-called Nazis; Google has race and gender preferences; employees who threatened James Damore were rewarded; a high-ranking staffer admits he wants to shut down free speech of opponents to his ideas; a Google employee was threatened for questioning a Muslim who said the FBI was investigating her for her religion.

READ THE FULL LAWSUIT:

