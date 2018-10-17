GOP Candidate Hurt in Attack After Holder Says ‘Kick’ Opponents

A GOP candidate in Minnesota was assaulted and suffered a concussion in a restaurant attack by an unhinged Democrat it appears.

The candidate posted about the assault on Facebook.

“On Friday evening, I was assaulted in Benton County. I suffered a concussion and the incident is now in the hands of law enforcement.”

“While I had never met my assailant, the words he yelled at me before he attacked lead me to believe his actions were politically motivated. When I chose to run for office, I expected to be politically attacked, but never physically. I weighed whether or not to share this today, but ultimately I think we all need a reminder to be civil to each other regardless of our perspectives.”

“Finally, thank you to those of you have reached out — my family and I are so grateful for your prayers and words of support.”

Mr. Mekeland is running for a Minnesota House seat.

Only last week Eric Holder told Democrats to kick their opponents.

Eric Holder doesn’t believe in compromise or working with the opposition. If the opposing party wins and he disagrees with their decisions, it’s time to get violent.

“They have used the power they have gotten for all the wrong things [says him, the leftist]. They want to keep themselves in power. They want to cater to the special interests,” Holder said, referring to the Republican Party.

“It is time for us as Democrats to be as tough as they are, to be as dedicated as they are, to be as committed as they are.”

Holder then reminded the crowd of former First Lady Michelle Obama’s phrase, “When they go low, we go high.”

“No. When they go low, we kick them,” Holder said. That drew clapping and raucous laughter. The audience chanted, “Fight, fight, fight.” He later said they are “in this to win”. Apparently, they want power at all costs. It is particularly unnerving since the face of their new party is Democratic Socialist/Communist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

As he said, it’s the “new Democratic Party”.