GOP Congressmen Blink, Call for Opening Government for Nothing

A group of bipartisan senators — Democrats and Republicans — are the first to blink in the government shutdown debate. Without any negotiations or compromise, they will forward a letter to the President urging him to reopen the government in exchange for an agreement by congresspeople to discuss the border wall in some congressional committees.

One caveat: This story comes from Politico and could be inaccurate!

That would undoubtedly be the committees who are all probing the President.

THE LETTER

The letter says the group is “committed to resolving our current budget stalemate by strengthening border security and ending the government shutdown,” according to a draft obtained by POLITICO. It includes an assurance that the administration‘s $5.7 billion budget request would be taken up in the relevant congressional committees.

“We believe that such requests deserve consideration, through regular order, a process we support,” the draft letter reads, asking that the president agree to open up the government for three weeks to allow a debate “to give Congress time to develop and vote on a bipartisan agreement that addresses your request. We commit to working to advance legislation that can pass the Senate with substantial bipartisan support.”

THE CAVE

Among the senators working on the letter are Republicans Susan Collins of Maine, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and Rob Portman of Ohio as well as Democrats Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Chris Coons of Delaware, according to Politico.

They want 20 signatures on the letter.

When the GOPers do this sort of thing — go against the President during a negotiation — they weaken the President’s chances, and they turn off large numbers of their membership. It makes them look weak and cowardly.

On the other hand, people aren’t getting paid, and the bad press from the shutdown is seriously hurting the Republican brand, what’s left of it after Democrats have accused them of hateful things.

To be fair, hey likely realize the Democrats will never give in. They feel the pain Americans will feel is worth it to oust the President and his agenda.

So far, Mitch McConnell refuses to take up any bills the President will not sign.

MITCH MCCONNELL’S STATEMENTS

The American people deserve a functioning government and a secure border. We’re in Day 26 of a partial government shutdown because Democrats have made a marketing decision to obstruct President Trump, at all costs, even if it hurts substantive priorities they used to support. pic.twitter.com/eN4rwNyDwW — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) January 16, 2019

Democrats now say the same fencing and barriers that were A-okay when President Obama was in the White House are now “immoral” because President Trump is the one making the request. This isn’t how you make serious policy. pic.twitter.com/r7A3rqfMUm — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) January 10, 2019