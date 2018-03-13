GOP Finds No Trump-Russia Collusion Setting Off Dems

The House Intel Committee draft of the Russia-Trump collusion probe was leaked Monday. The Republican-led Committee found no evidence of collusion, coordination or conspiracy.

The Democrats had a long list of additional people to call and recall, but the Republicans called an end to it. It was driven by partisanship, not need, say Republicans. After 14 months, they found nothing. How long would have been enough?

Texas Rep. Mike Conaway led the investigation and spoke about it with Tucker Monday night. After more than a year, they found no evidence of collusion

The House GOP wants to move on and look at a way to keep Russia from meddling in elections again.

Eric Holder Is a Stain

Eric Holder, who was found in contempt of Congress, was the one responsible for Fast & Furious gun running, which has led to the death of more than 200 American and Mexican nationals.

This inept former Attorney General once pardoned violent FALN terrorists. He is a stain on the office he held. Undeterred by his own corruption, he went wild today over the “lasting stain on the reputation” of the once “bipartisan Committee.”

Would anyone expect a different response?

Republican House Intell Comm shut down Russia probe before doing a complete job This is a coverup and a lasting stain on the reputation of what used to be a bipartisan Committee when it was run by Republican Rogers and Democrat Ruppersberger. Politics beat a desire for the truth — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) March 13, 2018

Al Schiffty Took the End of the Collusion Probe Very Badly

Schiff went off the rails before he even saw the report. Schiff’s starring role is about to end after more than 200 appearances on TV claiming there was ample evidence of collusion while never presenting any.

He wrote that he wanted to issue a joint conclusion [to water down the committee’s decision no doubt].

He is perfectly welcome to write his own report.

BREAKING: GOP just shut down House Intel investigation, leaving questions unanswered, leads unexplored, countless witnesses uncalled, subpoenas unissued. If Russians have leverage over the President, GOP has decided that it would rather not know. The minority’s work continues: pic.twitter.com/oOf13n75Vo — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 12, 2018