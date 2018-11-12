GOP FOIAs Maricopa Election Offices for Evidence of Soros & Steyer

This is interesting — very. The GOP filed FOIA requests looking for evidence of George Soros and Tom Steyer infiltration of Maricopa County election offices.

It’s likely a fruitless endeavor. If the two hardcore leftists have infiltrated government in any way, it’s likely limited to funding elections of the furthest left candidates. This might not be the right investigation.

What is nice to see is someone is finally looking into these two subversives.

The usual accusations of the GOP as conspiracy theorists are running rampant among the media. Media outlets are reporting there is no corruption or voter fraud, just understandable delays.

READ @AZGOP files mother of all public records requests seeking evidence of Geroge Soros & @TomSteyer infiltration of Maricopa County elections offices. (Love request for docs starting Monday) https://t.co/2zZrWbEFMw #AZSEN pic.twitter.com/tk66aibMBh — BrahmResnik (@brahmresnik) November 11, 2018

There is nothing wrong in making the request. It’s reasonable to investigate.

THE REQUEST