GOP Give Chuck & Nancy Hell for Lying, Refusing New Deal

President Trump met with Republican and Democrat congressional leaders in the White House Situation Room Wednesday afternoon, to discuss a resolution to the ongoing government shutdown.

The meeting ended quickly when Schumer started raising his voice — he had a temper tantrum — and Pelosi refused border security even if the President opened up the government.

The Republicans and the President walked out.

The House only wants to pass their bills to open some agencies without giving anything in return.

President Trump tweeted afterward, “Just left a meeting with Chuck and Nancy, a total waste of time. I asked what is going to happen in 30 days if I quickly open things up, are you going to approve Border Security which includes a Wall or Steel Barrier? Nancy said, NO. I said bye-bye, nothing else works!”

LYING LEFTISTS

Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are very offended. They also didn’t tell the truth in this announcement. They are the liars.

Chuck Schumer describes a meeting he just had with President Trump: “Unfortunately, the president just got up and walked out. He asked Speaker Pelosi, ‘Will you agree to my wall?’ She said no. And he just got up and said, ‘Then we have nothing to discuss,’ and he just walked out” pic.twitter.com/vFigwieLYL — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 9, 2019

Schumer whined about Trump allegedly slamming his fist down on the table. That could be a lie.

Schumer says President Trump “slammed the table,” walked out of a meeting and called it “a waste of time” after Nancy Pelosi said she wouldn’t agree to his border wall https://t.co/jKtBu6rkzC pic.twitter.com/YtbrJi5cob — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 9, 2019

REPUBLICANS GIVE THE DEMOCRATS HELL

Vice President Mike Pence came out and explained that President Trump asked Speaker Pelosi if he opened the government very quickly would she agree to fund the wall or a barrier on the southern border and when she said ‘no’, the President said ‘goodbye.’

Kevin McCarthy said Schumer did not explain what happened at the meeting accurately. The President asked for their offer and Pelosi argued there wasn’t a crisis. The President was respectful and Schumer started to raise his voice. That’s when he turned to Pelosi and asked her if we could have border security if he opened the government up and she said, ‘no, not all.’

Mac Thornberry, Steve Scalise, and Kristjen Nielsen reported the same thing.

Go to 51:00: